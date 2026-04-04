Israeli Air Force attacks IRGC, missile infrastructure in Iran

The Israeli Air Force on Friday carried out a wave of strikes on Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran, including an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerial defense facility where missiles intended to target aircraft were stored, the military said.

The IDF also struck a site responsible for safeguarding the regime’s weapons research and development facilities. At the same time, the military targeted a site storing ballistic missiles, along with additional arms production plants.

צה"ל ממשיך לפגוע במערכי האש וההגנה האווירית של המשטר: הותקפו אתרי הגנה מרכזיים ברחבי טהרן



חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית של למד"ן ואמ"ן, השלים אתמול גל תקיפות לעבר תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי טהרן.



בגל התקיפות, צה"ל תקף אתרי הגנה אוויריים של כוחות המשטר, ובהם אתר הגנה… pic.twitter.com/hg0LsvRjPT — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 4, 2026

Also Friday, the IAF conducted a precise strike against a truck being used as a mobile ballistic missile launcher in the Tabriz area.

“The strike dismantled the launcher and thwarted missile-firing plans toward the State of Israel from western Iran,” said the IDF.

תיעוד מיוחד בצבע: חיל האוויר השמיד משאית ששימשה כמשגר טילים בליסטיים נייד באיראן



חיל האוויר ממשיך לתקוף ללא הפסקה את מערכי האש של משטר הטרור האיראני, במטרה לצמצם את היקפי הירי לעבר אזרחי מדינת ישראל.



צה"ל חושף כעת תיעוד מיוחד בצבע מתקיפה מדויקת לעבר משאית ששימשה כמשגר טילים… pic.twitter.com/WnEv7G9fgJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 4, 2026

Between Thursday and Friday evening, the Israeli Air Force conducted more than 70 strikes in central and western Iran against dozens of regime targets, including sites housing ballistic missile launchers threatening Israel, facilities storing IRGC unmanned aerial vehicles and air defense system installations, according to the military.

“These completed strikes are part of the ongoing phase of increasing damage to the Iranian terror regime’s core systems and foundations,” said the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces struck more than 50 ballistic missile sites across Iran during the first day of Passover, the military said on Thursday night.

Separately, the IDF targeted and killed Makram Atimi, commander of Iran’s ballistic missile unit in the Kermanshah region, in a precision airstrike. Several other battalion commanders involved in missile launches against Israel were also killed.

The IDF said the strikes aim to degrade the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missile and aerial defense array and curb Iranian fire on Israel.

Between Monday and Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force dropped some 650 munitions on about 400 targets linked to the Iranian regime, including sites in the heart of Tehran, the military said.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper said on Thursday that the campaign was making “undeniable progress” following a month of sustained strikes on the Islamic Republic’s military assets.

“We don’t see their navy sailing. We don’t see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed,” he said.