The Israeli Defense Ministry released new data on Tuesday according to which roughly a third of the country’s 92,300 wounded veterans had their status recognized since Oct. 7, 2023.

The ministry’s overall number consists of veterans from all of Israel’s wars and military campaigns, and is typically published ahead of the official national day of appreciation for wounded Israel Defense Forces and security forces veterans, which is marked on Nov. 27.

Of the approximately 31,500 people who were added to the database over the past three years, 19,600 are dealing with psychological injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the ministry.

Eight percent of the 31,500 wounded, approximately 2,520 people, are women. Fifty-eight percent (15,700) are reservists and about 32% (8,700) are parents to children under 21 years of age.

Among the total number of wounded, 602 have the most severe level of disability, approximately 1,100 are amputees and 123 are blind.

The defense ministry on Nov. 15 appointed Brig. Gen. (res.) Shahar Beck, a wounded veteran himself, to head the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, which is undergoing a transformation into a national authority for the rehabilitation and treatment of wounded IDF and security forces veterans.

The authority is receiving a significant expansion of medical, therapeutic and support services, with an additional annual budget of more than 1 billion shekels (~$300 million) and 280 additional staff positions, according to the ministry.

Among the authority’s new services is assigning a personal liaison to every wounded veteran, simplifying and shortening the recognition process and the determination of disability severity.

In a statement, Beck addressed the 92,300 wounded men and women receiving treatment from the Rehabilitation Department, saying, “We see you, we walk alongside you hand in hand, and we are committed to ensuring that none of you is left alone on the journey.

“This commitment is being translated into action through the implementation of the government resolutions and the recommendations of the Mor Yosef Committee, which aim to expand the national support framework and establish the National Rehabilitation Authority.”

The committee is a government panel chaired by professor Shlomo Mor-Yosef, established to overhaul care and rehabilitation for wounded security personnel and their families in the wake of the war. It submitted its recommendations in June, which were approved by the government the following month.

On Sunday, the IDF launched a series of events in local municipalities attended by IDF commanders and the heads of municipalities, featuring panels with wounded IDF veterans. The events aim to raise awareness of the support and assistance available to wounded veterans.