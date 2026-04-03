WATCH: Western Wall empty amid Iran missile threat
Israel released footage of the holy site during Passover, citing security concerns that kept worshippers away.
( Apr. 3, 2026 / JNS )
Israel’s official X account shared a video on Thursday showing Jerusalem’s Western Wall—typically crowded with worshippers during Passover—standing empty amid ongoing Iranian missile attacks.
“Israel protects all its citizens, without exception,” the post read.
The Western Wall - usually filled with prayer during Passover- stood empty this year due to Iranian missile threats.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 2, 2026
Israel protects all its citizens, without exception.pic.twitter.com/g7L8mvzA9h