More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Netanyahu reports securing ‘agreement’ with European leaders that Iran must quit Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the cabinet that following meetings with leaders of Germany, France and Britain, he feels that they “understood and accepted” that Israel would take aggressive action to counter all threats or attacks.

Jun. 10, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May, June 6, 2018. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May, June 6, 2018. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet on Sunday that his recent trip to Europe last week had resulted in “broad international agreement” that Iranian forces must withdraw from Syria.

Addressing the weekly cabinet meeting, he said that in his meetings last week with three key world leaders—German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May—he chose to focus on Iranian aggression in the region in general, but first and foremost on Iran’s attempts to gain a military foothold in Syria.

“These leaders agree with my main objective, which is to put together broad international consensus that Iran must withdraw from Syria—all of Syria,” said Netanyahu. “That was the purpose of the trip, and to a large extent, it was achieved.”

He told his cabinet, “I know that ridding Syria of Iran’s presence will be a long process, but I believe that if you set a goal and you know where you’re headed, you have a good chance of getting there.”

“At any rate, I made it clear that we will take aggressive action against attempts to established security threats [in Syria], and, of course, against any attack on us,” he continued. “I think that this is understandable and accepted by these leaders.”

Speaking with May on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had two goals: “The first is to make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons. And the second is specifically in Syria.”

Netanyahu told May he was certain that Israel and Britain could find “ways to work together” to achieve both those goals.

In a joint statement following his meeting with Macron, Netanyahu said that he saw “nuclear weapons in the hands of a radical Islamic regime like Tehran” as the “greatest threat to the world today.”

Netanyahu said that Iran withdrawing from Syria was a “prerequisite” for Syria’s rehabilitation and for its prosperity, and even for stability in the Middle East as a whole.

EXPLORE JNS
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman