More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Touch the dead ‘martyr’ ... and brag to your friends about it

“A 7-year-old girl says to her friends: ‘Let’s play the shahid (martyr) game!’ The children ... argue who will play the shahid. Fa’iz, 6 years old, says: ‘You were the shahid yesterday. Today, it’s my turn! I’m younger than you. I’ll be the one to die!’ ”

Oct. 16, 2018
[Official P.A. TV, July 1, 2002]. Credit: PMW.
[Official P.A. TV, July 1, 2002]. Credit: PMW.

“Touching a martyr” is worth street credit if you’re a kid in the Palestinian Authority. Kids want to touch the dead body so they can “brag to their friends” about it, according to the official P.A. daily.

Referring to the “images that remain” when “parting from the martyrs,” the paper described: “A boy is hanging out the window of a room and watching the parting from the martyr. ... He comes out quickly and tries to touch the head of the martyr. He wants to reach the glory in order to brag to his friends that he touched a martyr ... ” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 2, 2018]

Palestinian Media Watch has reported in the past on this cult-like behavior towards “martyrs,” which the Palestinian Authority promotes and glorifies.

Not only does the “martyr’s” “glory” rub off on you if you touch him, but the martyr is also believed to be “a groom” on his way to his wedding to the 72 Virgins in Paradise: “When the body of the martyr reached his home, his closest friend Ata looked for the martyr’s mother and shouted: ‘We have brought you the groom; we have brought you the groom.’ ” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 2, 2018]

According to Islamic belief, a “martyr” marries 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins in Paradise. Therefore a “martyr’s” funeral is considered a “wedding.” Palestinian religious leaders have repeatedly explained that becoming a “martyr” represents the highest achievement that can be attained by a Muslim.

This cult-like martyr worship by the P.A. has been going on for years. Palestinian children were taught to glorify martyrs (shahids) during the P.A.’s five-year terror campaign (the second Intifada, 2000-05). The P.A. reported at the time that the children would play “the shahid game” and argue over who gets to play the best part and die as a “martyr”: “A 7-year-old girl says to her friends: ‘Let’s play the shahid (martyr) game!’ The children ... argue who will play the shahid. Fa’iz, 6 years old, says: ‘You were the shahid yesterday. Today, it’s my turn! I’m younger than you. I’ll be the one to die!’ ” [Official P.A. daily, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 26, 2001] Read full PMW report here.

EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard