American Priorities PAC spends $2 million backing Mamdani-endorsed House candidates in New York

A newly formed political action committee aimed at countering the influence of pro-Israel groups is spending $2 million to support three New York congressional candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The American Priorities PAC is backing Brad Lander, a former New York City comptroller, over incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in the 10th Congressional District, as well as Darializa Avila Chevalier, an investigator at a Harlem public defender’s office and an educator, over incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) in the 13th Congressional District. Lander and Avila Chevalier are attempting to unseat incumbents with “close ties” to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, according to the Times.

The PAC is also supporting New York State Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist running for an open House seat in the 7th Congressional District.

“All three candidates with American Priorities’ support have been outspoken critics of Israel’s wars and military actions across the region,” the Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the PAC’s spending will fund television, digital and streaming advertisements. The Times also reported that several prominent Muslim business owners who backed Mamdani’s mayoral campaign are among the group’s largest donors.