Democrat Mary Peltola flips Alaska Senate seat, unseats Sullivan
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
Democrat Mary Peltola defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, flipping the Republican-held seat, the Associated Press projected on Tuesday.
With 99% of the vote counted, Peltola led Sullivan 50.1% to 45.8%, expanding the incoming Senate majority of the Democrats and their allies to 56-44.
BREAKING: Democrat Mary Peltola wins Alaska U.S. Senate race, flipping the seat and defeating incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.https://t.co/NNgHRHnkIi pic.twitter.com/TileMQS5A9— The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2026