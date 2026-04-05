Green cards of slain Quds Force commander’s niece, grandniece revoked

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday revoked the green cards of the niece and grandniece of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, preparing the legal condition for their deportation.

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.



Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to a statement from the State Dept. spokesman.

“While living in the United States, [the mother] promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization,” the statement read.

Rubio’s action terminated the pair’s lawful permanent resident (LPR) status, and barred Afshar’s husband from entering the country.

The measure comes on the backdrop of a revocation of the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, the department announced. Her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi, was also stripped of his legal status in early April.

Both are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry, the department added.

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” the department stated.

The U.S. State Department announced the detention of Qasem Soleimani’s relative and her daughter.



According to this report, Hamidah Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently in U.S. immigration custody.



Until recently, they were living in the United States on green cards,… https://t.co/P4c1rbDb8O pic.twitter.com/Evy7U31DZ5 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 4, 2026

The New York Post reported that the 25-year-old grandniece, named Sarinasadat Hosseiny, lived a “lavish” lifestyle in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE on April 3.

In her since-then deleted Instagram account, Hosseiny documented herself partying in Miami, vacationing in Alaska and sunbathing on yachts, among other recreational activities, according to the Post.

The grandniece of slain Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani lived a lavish life in the USA whilst her mother promoted the Iranian Regime.



Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, and her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, were arrested after the State Department terminated their… pic.twitter.com/gP5TIA9TtL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026

Afshar, 47, also shared posts on Instagram of her lifestyle, while cheering on the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown of thousands of Iranian protesters in February and branding Iranians abroad who criticize the Islamic Republic as “homeland-sellers,” the report added.

Soleimani’s niece entered the United States in 2015 on a tourist visa, was granted asylum in 2019 and secured a green card in 2021, per the Post.

The Iranian general was eliminated by the U.S. military during President Donald Trump’s first term in office in 2020.

