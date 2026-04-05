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Green cards of slain Quds Force commander’s niece, grandniece revoked

Qassem Soleimani’s niece has reportedly expressed support for the Iranian regime on social media.

Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

Green cards of slain Quds Force commander’s niece, grandniece revoked

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Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday revoked the green cards of the niece and grandniece of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, preparing the legal condition for their deportation.

“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to a statement from the State Dept. spokesman.

“While living in the United States, [the mother] promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization,” the statement read.

Rubio’s action terminated the pair’s lawful permanent resident (LPR) status, and barred Afshar’s husband from entering the country.

The measure comes on the backdrop of a revocation of the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, the department announced. Her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi, was also stripped of his legal status in early April.

Both are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry, the department added.

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” the department stated.

The New York Post reported that the 25-year-old grandniece, named Sarinasadat Hosseiny, lived a “lavish” lifestyle in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE on April 3.

In her since-then deleted Instagram account, Hosseiny documented herself partying in Miami, vacationing in Alaska and sunbathing on yachts, among other recreational activities, according to the Post.

Afshar, 47, also shared posts on Instagram of her lifestyle, while cheering on the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown of thousands of Iranian protesters in February and branding Iranians abroad who criticize the Islamic Republic as “homeland-sellers,” the report added.

Soleimani’s niece entered the United States in 2015 on a tourist visa, was granted asylum in 2019 and secured a green card in 2021, per the Post.

The Iranian general was eliminated by the U.S. military during President Donald Trump’s first term in office in 2020.

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JNS Staff
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