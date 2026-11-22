Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, told “PBS NewsHour” on Friday that it is important for Israel to have the weapons it needs to defend itself against terrorist organizations, “be it Hamas, the Houthis, the Iranians,” saying it is in America’s national security interest.

Asked whether he would back efforts like those of Senate Democrats who voted earlier this year to block some arms sales to Israel, Shapiro did not answer directly, saying that “in many ways, this issue is being resolved.”

He expressed support for phasing out U.S. military aid to Israel. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have indicated they plan to end the Foreign Military Financing portion of the aid.

He also called on Democrats to use their new majorities in the House and Senate to end the war with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Shapiro spoke with PBS’ Amna Nawaz at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House after delivering a foreign-policy speech there.