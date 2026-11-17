U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Tuesday that he discussed placing all weapons under Lebanese state control with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally who leads the Amal movement.

Waltz arrived in Beirut on Sunday as part of a three-day visit to Lebanon and Morocco.

“We had a candid conversation about placing all arms under state control. It isn’t optional. It’s the only way forward,” Waltz wrote on X following their meeting. He also described Hezbollah as a “cancer” that has infected Lebanon.

Met with Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri.



We had a candid conversation about placing all arms under state control. It isn't optional. It's the only way forward. The cancer that is Hezbollah has infected the great nation of Lebanon must not continue. pic.twitter.com/Crh82HiqCj — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2026

Berri has opposed the U.S.-brokered framework agreement with Israel, saying in June that it “will not be implemented” and that Amal would “confront” it in the Lebanese Cabinet.

Waltz’s visit comes ahead of the Dec. 31 expiration of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon’s mandate, after which the force is scheduled to cease operations and begin a withdrawal lasting up to a year. Washington and Jerusalem favor working through a trilateral framework with Beirut to remove Hezbollah’s threat and restore Lebanese sovereignty in the south.