Czech PM wishes Israel strong leadership in election day message to Netanyahu

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Tuesday wished Israel success in its elections in a message addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing hope that the Jewish state would continue to be led by a “strong leader.”

“I value our dialogue and the longstanding friendship between our countries,” Babiš wrote on X. He wished Israelis “peace, security and a better future,” adding that he was certain the friendship between Czechia and Israel would continue “no matter who is in power.”