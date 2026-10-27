Czech PM wishes Israel strong leadership in election day message to Netanyahu
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Tuesday wished Israel success in its elections in a message addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing hope that the Jewish state would continue to be led by a “strong leader.”
“I value our dialogue and the longstanding friendship between our countries,” Babiš wrote on X. He wished Israelis “peace, security and a better future,” adding that he was certain the friendship between Czechia and Israel would continue “no matter who is in power.”
Prime Minister @netanyahu, I value our dialogue and the longstanding friendship between our countries. Czechia and Israel share a close bond, and I sincerely wish peace, security and a better future for the people of Israel. At the same time, I wish Israel the best of luck in the…— Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) October 27, 2026