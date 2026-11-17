Authorities and intelligence officials in North Macedonia and Greece said on Tuesday that five people had been arrested in connection with a suspected Iran-linked plot to assassinate an unidentified individual in Greece, Reuters reported.

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency said the network operated under instructions from an Iranian national linked to Iran’s security services.

According to Greek security officials, a North Macedonian national was arrested in Greece on Nov. 12 and extradited to North Macedonia, which then launched an operation to arrest the other four suspects.

“Since the beginning of 2026, the Agency ... has undertaken activities to uncover the intentions and plans of individuals linked to foreign/Iranian actors, to commit terrorist acts,” the North Macedonian agency said in a statement, according to Reuters.