Australia’s government is under pressure to revoke the visa of Bangladeshi Muslim leader Shafiqur Rahman, who leads the radical Jamaat-e-Islami party and who praised former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, The Australian reported.

Rahman arrived in the country on Aug. 20 and is scheduled to leave on Aug. 26.

The Australian Jewish Association and the Australian Hindu Association issued a joint statement calling on the Albanese government to explain why Rahman was allowed to enter and whether he met with any government representatives.

Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked and Israeli Knesset member Simcha Rothman were denied entry in 2024 and 2025 respectively, they noted. “How is it that Israeli politicians are excluded while a political leader who has publicly glorified Hamas terrorists is welcomed into Australia?” Robert Gregory, president of the Australian Jewish Association, asked in the statement.

Amendra Singh, president of the Australian Hindu Association, said: “The role of radical Islamists in the ongoing pogrom of murders, brutalities, arson, kidnapping, looting and intimidation against Hindus in Bangladesh is well documented. Welcoming those who support or are mute spectators to such atrocities can only divide Australians and undermine our social cohesion.”