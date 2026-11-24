Anti-Israel activists last week celebrated the passing of an Amsterdam City Council motion defending cultural boycotts of the Jewish state, amid a dispute over the Israeli embassy’s sponsorship of an upcoming Chanukah concert at the city’s Royal Concert Hall.

The council approved on Nov. 12 a motion supporting cultural institutions that boycott Israeli organizations and artists accused of complicity in human rights violations, BDS Netherlands and the party that submitted the motion, BIJ1, announced on Instagram last week.

The nonbinding motion passed by 34 votes to eight, according to Freek Vergeer, a researcher at the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI), a Dutch-Jewish advocacy organization.

The vote coincided with renewed pressure from anti-Israel activists on the Royal Concert Hall (Concertgebouw) over its hosting of the 12th annual Chanukah Concert, scheduled for Dec. 5. The activists object to the Israeli Embassy’s sponsorship of the event and have threatened demonstrations, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Friday.

These developments are part of a debate in the Netherlands and across Western Europe, where Israelis and other Jews are excluded and deplatformed in connection with political action against Israel.

Earlier this month, a municipal museum in the Netherlands, Amersfoort Museum, announced it would cancel an exhibition on the 300th anniversary of a local synagogue because of “tensions following Oct. 7, 2023,” when Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 people in Israel and triggered a regional war. The city’s mayor subsequently intervened in an effort to reverse the cancellation.

The council motion, submitted by Tofik Dibi of the left-wing BIJ1 party, declares that the council “fully supports artistic freedom” and “respects the right to boycott.” It also endorses cultural institutions’ freedom to make programming decisions, including decisions that attract criticism.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Jewish Music Concerts Foundation (JMC) said the Israeli Embassy’s involvement would not change and that the foundation intends to put on the concert as planned.

“The Embassy remains a sponsor,” JMC said. “The Embassy has supported the Chanukah Concert as a sponsor for many years, was in fact its first sponsor, and continues to do so for the 2026 concert.”

The organization emphasized that the embassy has “no influence on the program or artistic content of the concert.”

JMC said it regretted the controversy surrounding the event and remained focused on celebrating Jewish music and culture.

The concert, titled Freedom!—A Celebration of Light and Freedom, is scheduled for Dec. 5 in the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall. It is slated to feature Hungarian cantor Gábor Raáb, sopranist Maayan Licht and the Jewish Amsterdam Chamber Ensemble, performing Jewish, Israeli, classical and contemporary music.

The event is one of Europe’s largest annual Jewish cultural celebrations, according to its organizers.

The controversy around the concert follows a separate dispute at the Concertgebouw last year, when the venue sought to cancel a Chanukah concert produced by a different group, which featured cantor Shai Abramson. He is a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, and the Concertgebouw’s director demanded he be replaced. The organizers at the Stichting Chanukah Concert group refused to do so and threatened legal action. A compromise subsequently allowed Abramson to perform at private concerts rather than the originally planned public event.

The dispute subsequently triggered demonstrations outside the Concertgebouw, where police detained 22 protesters.

In its statement, JMC said this year’s program would emphasize freedom, resilience, identity, culture and hope.

“We make music, not politics,” the organization said in material accompanying its concert announcement. “We use music to spread a positive word about our existence.”

The foundation added: “We are back ... we are here ... and we’re not going anywhere!”