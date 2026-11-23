The Canadian government added Masar Badil, also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, as an alias of Samidoun, which was designated a terrorist entity under the country’s Criminal Code in October 2024.

The Nov. 23 announcement by Public Safety Canada said there is evidence that the two groups are the same entity and that Masar Badil operates as a faction or offshoot of Samidoun.

Masar Badil operates under Samidoun’s umbrella and claims to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, according to the department. The groups share leadership, fundraising platforms and links to other designated terrorist organizations, and have co-hosted events since Samidoun’s designation, it said.

Samidoun claims to campaign for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The Canadian government said the group also advances the interests of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The designation makes it a criminal offense to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by Samidoun or Masar Badil, or to provide property knowing it will benefit the group. Financial institutions must freeze the group’s assets, which may be subject to seizure and forfeiture, the department said.

“Everyone in Canada deserves to feel safe in their communities,” Gary Anandasangaree, the Canadian minister of public safety, stated. The designation gives law enforcement additional tools to disrupt financing, dismantle networks and hold members accountable, he said.

“By adding this group as an alias under a confirmed listed terrorist entity, we are giving law enforcement agencies additional tools to disrupt their financing, dismantle their networks, hold their members accountable and to protect all people in Canada from terrorism and organized violence,” he said.

Canadian Jewish organizations welcomed the move.

“Masar Badil, as the government’s statement notes, is inextricably linked to Samidoun, a known proxy for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine,” stated Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at B’nai Brith Canada. “Masar Badil made no secret of its intent to advance their ideologies in Canada.”

B’nai Brith said it had repeatedly urged the government to designate Masar Badil, including in a January letter to the public safety minister.

“Listing Masar Badil as a terrorist entity is an important step towards protecting Canada’s democracy, but more must be done to prevent transnational terrorist organizations from abusing our country’s freedoms to inculcate hate, violence and extremism,” Robertson said.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, stated that Masar Badil is “an extremist front for terrorist groups and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The decision “sends a clear message that Canada will not be a safe haven for terrorists or agents of the Islamic regime,” the organization stated.

“The case of Masar Badil also demonstrates that the government must do more to close gaps and enforce Canada’s anti-terrorism legislation, including the criminalization of wilful promotion of listed terrorist entities and their activities, membership in terrorist organizations and ensuring that terrorist designations carry meaningful consequences,” it added.

The designation comes days before Masar Badil is scheduled to host an international conference in Toronto on Nov. 28-29. The event has drawn criticism from Canadian Jewish organizations over its advertised speakers and the group’s ties to Samidoun and the PFLP.

Separately, Samidoun’s federally incorporated nonprofit, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, was dissolved on March 27 for noncompliance with federal filing requirements. The dissolution did not remove the organization’s separate designation as a terrorist entity.