Air defenses intercepted four ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s south on Thursday morning, according to Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi terror group.

The announcement came shortly after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said that the danger had passed in the southern city of Abha and in nearby Khamis Mushait Governorate.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it had “dealt with a missile threat” launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. It also said it had intercepted a Houthi cruise missile fired toward the southern region.

It then said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar, Yemen, which it said the “terrorist Houthi militia” had used in an attempt to attack the Saudi capital.