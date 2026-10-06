More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A people who pray in a world unmoored

By the third anniversary of Oct. 7, our community will have completed 919 full readings of the book of Tehillim (Psalms).

Eliezer Avraham
Family members visit a memorial for Liraz Assulin, a 38-year-old from Kiryat Malakhi, murdered by a Hamas terrorist during the massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Family members visit a memorial for Liraz Assulin, a 38-year-old from Kiryat Malakhi, murdered by a Hamas terrorist during the massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham is the founder of Bridgei2, a Herzlian business advisory firm operating in Israel–India strategic relations, defense cooperation, enterprise innovation and energy security. He writes and advises on geopolitical and market dynamics, focusing on defense‑driven enterprise strategy and strategic partnerships.
(Oct. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Oct. 7 was a day when the world witnessed a level of cruelty that defied every boundary of human conscience, a moment when the moral anchors of humanity seemed to break loose. The atrocities committed against Israel were not only an assault on life; they were an assault on the very idea of moral order.

Terrorism seeks to erase the image of God within humanity. It replaces compassion with brutality, dignity with degradation and holiness with desecration. The Jewish soul instinctively recognizes this rupture because our tradition teaches that evil is not merely the absence of good. Evil is the conscious choice to destroy what God has declared sacred. “Shall not the Judge of all the earth do justice?” (Genesis 18:25) is not a question of doubt. It is a cry for moral clarity in a world that has lost its way.

For many of us, Oct. 7 reopened a wound that had never fully healed. The ache of unfinished responsibility surged with painful intensity as we watched our homeland endure the unthinkable. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks taught that faith is the courage to refuse despair, even when the world is engulfed in darkness. “Out of the depths I call to You, O Lord” (Psalms 130:1) becomes not a verse but a lifeline. It is the Jewish declaration that even when humanity loses its moral compass, we will not lose ours.

The birth of the Tehillim Project

In the hours after Oct. 7, the weight of grief was overwhelming. The images, the stories and the unbearable silence of families waiting for news created a spiritual paralysis that demanded a response.

That morning was Simchat Torah in the United States, a day when Jews traditionally dance with the Torah and celebrate its eternal wisdom. Yet the joy of the festival had been shattered. In the midst of the service, as the congregation stood with the Torah scrolls, a shared sense of urgency filled the room. Together with Rabbi Ari Soussan, the Tehillim Project emerged from that moment of collective resolve. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalms 46:2) became the verse that opened the door to what would become a global movement of devotion.

Rabbi Joseph Dweck teaches that Tehillim is the language of the Jewish heart—the place where fear, hope, pain and faith meet without contradiction. King David’s words give us permission to speak honestly before God, to articulate our deepest wounds and highest aspirations. That insight became the foundation of the project. Each participant embraced a reading pattern that suited his or her life, whether once per cycle, weekly or daily, and together these commitments formed a rhythm of devotion that never broke.

What began as a moment of anguish on Simchat Torah in Maryland quickly grew into a worldwide chorus of prayer that carried the Jewish people through one of the most painful chapters in recent memory.

“Out of the depths I call to You, O Lord” (Psalms 130:1) became not a verse but a lived experience.

Within hours, friends, relatives, former congregants and colleagues reached out from other cities and countries asking to join. Participants came from Maryland, New York, Florida, California, Israel, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. These were not strangers. They were people connected to our community, people who felt the same anguish, and people who wanted to stand with Israel in a way that was spiritual, disciplined and deeply Jewish.

The project became a chorus of familiar voices spread across continents, united by the words of King David.

As the months passed, the Tehillim Project grew into a remarkably sustained expression of communal prayer, one that became a steady source of strength for Jews across the world. The return of the body of Ran Gvili after 843 days reminded us that prayer is not theoretical. It is lived. It is carried in the hearts of those who refuse to give up hope. By the time we completed the third cycle on Oct. 2, 2026, our community will have read the book of Tehillim 913 times, with 14,165 participations across three years.

These were not unique readers. They were a living rhythm of devotion. Some read once per cycle, others weekly and others daily. Together, these readings formed a tapestry of prayer that stretches across continents and time zones. It is a testament to the enduring strength of Jewish unity and the power of sacred words spoken with sincerity.

An invitation to humility

Every tragedy forces the human soul to confront a question that has no simple answer. Why does God permit suffering?

It is a question as old as Abraham and as present as the families who sat in silence on Oct. 7, waiting for news that never came.

Jewish history does not hide from this question. It carries it openly, honestly and with reverence. “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, and your ways are not My ways” (Isaiah 55:8) is not a dismissal. It is an invitation to humility, to recognize that divine purpose often lies beyond human understanding.

Rabbi Doron Perez, reflecting on Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik’s Kol Dodi Dofek, teaches that Jewish suffering is not a sign of Divine absence. Soloveitchik says God knocks through the events of history, calling us to respond not with despair but with responsibility. Suffering becomes a summons, a call to rise and to act, and to reaffirm the covenant that has sustained our people through every generation. He writes that prayer places the human being in the presence of the Infinite, even when the Infinite feels hidden. In that encounter, we discover that suffering does not sever the covenant. It strengthens it.

“Out of the depths I call to You, O Lord” (Psalms 130:1) became not a verse but a lived experience. Oct. 7 confronted us with the depths of human evil, yet it also revealed the depths of Jewish resilience.

The voices that carried us

Throughout these three years, the teachings of our rabbis became a compass that guided us through uncertainty and grief. Sacks wrote that Tehillim is the music of the Jewish spirit, a chorus that binds generations and gives voice to the deepest truths of the Jewish soul. His words reminded us that faith is not the denial of suffering. Faith is the courage to stand before God with honesty, dignity and hope.

Readings formed a tapestry of prayer that stretches across continents and time zones.

Rabbi Joseph Dweck teaches that Tehillim allows us to speak with emotional clarity, to bring our fears and aspirations before God without hesitation. These teachings shaped the heart of the Tehillim Project. They reminded us that prayer is not escape. Prayer is encounter. Prayer is the way the Jewish people transform anguish into responsibility and despair into resolve.

Oct. 7 awakened something deep within us, a sense of belonging and covenant that had remained quiet for years. The journey of Lech Lecha is not only the story of Abraham. It is the story of every Jew who feels called to rise, to return and to rediscover the mission that defines our people. “Go to yourself” (Genesis 12:1) is not a command to travel. It is a command to become. It is the call to embrace identity, purpose, and responsibility. The Tehillim Project became part of that journey. It became a way to stand with Israel, to stand with each other and to stand before God with the full weight of our history and full strength of our faith.

A people who choose light

The project began in a moment of anguish, yet it became a testament to the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit. It revealed that even when the world feels unmoored, the Jewish people do not lose their direction. We choose prayer. We choose covenant. We choose responsibility.

Sacks taught that faith is not the naive belief that everything will be good. Faith is the refusal to let evil define the world. It is the insistence that God’s presence can be found even in the darkest valleys. The thousands of readings, the voices from across continents and the unwavering commitment of every participant formed a single declaration. Am Yisrael lives! Am Yisrael endures. Am Yisrael refuses to surrender its hope!

With the completion of the third cycle, we carry with us the lessons of these years. We carry the courage of families who waited in silence. We carry the strength of soldiers who defended our homeland. We carry the prayers spoken in living rooms, synagogues, airports and hospital rooms. We carry the covenant that has sustained us since Abraham first heard the call of Lech Lecha.

The world may struggle to understand the Jewish response to suffering, but we understand it. We respond with faith. We respond with unity. We respond with the words of King David: “The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear?” (Psalms 27:1).

In choosing Tehillim, we chose light. In choosing prayer, we chose to stand with God. And in choosing each other, we chose to ensure that the Jewish future remains unbroken.

Jewish Religion and Thought Israeli Society Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun speaks at the JNS Visionary Leadership Assembly in New York City on Sept. 28, 2025, sharing how Jewish identity guides his work as U.S. special envoy–designate to combat antisemitism. Credit: JNS.
U.S. News
Before Bondi Beach massacre, warnings about Jew-hatred ‘fell on deaf ears’ in Australia, Kaploun says
“In many of the countries that have Holocaust envoys or antisemitism envoys, you have to empower them to be able to do something to be effective,” the U.S. special envoy on Jew-hatred told reporters. “You can’t neuter them.”
October 5, 2026 04:58 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Palestinians stand next to a burning tank inside the border fence with Israel in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Yousef Mohammed/FLASH90.
Israel News
Israeli defense minister vows to eliminate all 2,000 remaining Oct. 7 terrorists
Of the 6,000 Gazans who invaded the country on Oct. 7, 2023, 4,000 have been eliminated, said Israel Katz.
October 6, 2026 04:03 AM
Joshua Marks
Deputy leader of the Green Party Mothin Ali speaks at the party conference at Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, on Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
World News
Israel denounces British Green Party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
The policy goes “far beyond the boundaries of legitimate political debate,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.
Oct. 5, 2026
David Isaac
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Israel News
Israelis increasingly identify with Middle East as attitudes toward Europe decline
A substantial majority of respondents said Israel is safer for Jews
Oct. 5, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Breaking News
08:47
TikTok removes 45,000 election-related videos, citing Iran-linked influence network
08:25
Israeli Druze leader warns against deal with Syria
08:22
Herzog to award Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds
08:03
Paris bans Oct. 7 protest citing security risk
07:44
Knesset panel approves adding abduction details to military gravestones
07:24
7,415 Israelis repatriated from Dubai after flydubai hijacking
07:21
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies against election-period attacks
07:02
Smotrich: Those who start wars and lose must cede land
06:43
Israeli Defense Ministry: 30,000 wounded treated since Oct. 7
06:21
1,000 Christian leaders arrive in Israel for Friends of Zion summit
06:01
MEPs accuse Rima Hassan of toppling Israeli, EU flags at Oct. 7 memorial in Strasbourg
05:44
$12.4 billion in war compensation paid since Oct. 7
05:22
Israeli diaspora minister: McGurk ‘shattered web of lies’ about hostage talks
05:02
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
04:39
Bessent: Iran loaded no crude in September as pressure campaign intensifies
04:21
Ahuva Spieler Reshef begins term as Israel’s ambassador to Argentina
04:19
Trump: I ‘personally’ believe Iran behind flydubai attack
03:57
Herzog urges Dutch PM to demand Hamas disarm
03:49
IDF dismantles mile-long tunnel route in northern Gaza
03:35
Israeli FM Sa’ar invites Montenegro deputy PM, seeking deeper ties
03:26
Defense Minister Katz vows to eliminate all 2,000 remaining Oct. 7 terrorists
03:18
Former hostage Avinatan Or: I backed my parents’ opposition to deal with Hamas
02:59
10 Western Hemisphere nations condemn Iran, terror proxies
02:32
Israeli defense minister orders IDF on high alert in Gaza ahead of Oct. 7
02:16
Trump approves firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan
01:57
Herzog: Middle East quietly cooperating against Iran’s ‘empire of proxies’
01:36
IDF apprehends second terrorist in attempted Samaria stabbing
01:11
Syria: Two suspects detained after approaching IDF post
00:07
Anti-Israel protests expected to surge worldwide around Oct. 7 anniversary
23:06
UN Watch head mocks PA after failed bid to join anti-torture body
17:04
Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy touts funding to group that accuses Israel of ‘genocide’
13:15
Kuwaiti man who tried to attack Israeli embassy in London gets life in prison
12:53
AOC, Mamdani to attend El-Sayed fundraiser in NY
12:33
‘Regular rotations that happen,’ Rubio says of bombers leaving British Fairford airbase
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
08:58
State Department hiring foreign affairs officer in Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
08:42
Palestinian terrorist ‘neutralized’ after torching car, wielding knife at Samaria farm
08:33
Iran reviewing US response to Hormuz reopening proposal
08:13
Sa’ar congratulates SNSD after strong showing in Bosnia elections
07:55
CST warns of ‘ongoing terrorist threats’ to British Jews after Manchester plot charges
07:32
Israeli minister on Spain’s snap election: ‘Sánchez is finished’
07:12
Israel bars UK Green Party leader over anti-Zionist resolution
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
05:43
Israeli gasoline price drops to $9.61 a gallon after tax cut
05:24
Three years later, Oct. 7 still ‘seared into us,’ Netanyahu tells memorial ceremony
05:22
US energy secretary says Strait of Hormuz energy supplies continuing to rise
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operatives at the Israel Defense Forces Gaza Division headquarters, Sept. 2, 2026. Netanyahu praised the forces following a joint operation with the IDF Southern Command that led to the capture of the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Three years after Oct. 7, Israel has turned the tables on Hamas
October 6, 2026 06:42 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Shay Khatiri. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Journalists have moved on from massacre in Iran, but insist on relitigating Gaza war
Shay Khatiri
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Does logic support the story behind Egypt warning Israel before Oct. 7?
Julio Messer