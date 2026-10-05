More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Two years after Nasrallah, Hezbollah no longer sets the rules

Hezbollah must now weigh Israel’s response and Tehran’s interests before every move.

Eyal Dror
Damage caused during an Israeli military operation in a village in Southern Lebanon, Sept. 8, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Damage caused during an Israeli military operation in a village in Southern Lebanon, Sept. 8, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Eyal Dror
Eyal Dror Eyal Dror
Lt. Col. (res.) Eyal Dror lives with his family in Kibbutz Dafna, a northern Israeli border community near Lebanon. He has served in the Israel Defense Forces for more than 30 years and is an active reserve officer in the Golan Division. He previously founded and commanded “Operation Good Neighbor” on the Israeli-Syrian border. Author of Embracing the Enemy: The Inside Story of Israel’s Secret Humanitarian Mission to Rescue Syrian Civilians From Civil War, he lectures in Israel and abroad on security, the Middle East, humanitarian aid, leadership and communal resilience.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

From my home in Kibbutz Dafna, less than two kilometers from the Lebanese border, we have repeatedly heard powerful Israeli strikes over the past two weeks. At times, the windows shake. Sometimes, the sound of the explosion reaches us seconds after we see the smoke.

What is striking, however, is what we barely hear in return.

Two years have passed since Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut on Sept. 27, 2024. The obvious way to measure what has changed since then is to count commanders killed, tunnels exposed, weapons destroyed and infrastructure damaged. But the more important change may be harder to quantify: Who now sets the rules between Israel and Hezbollah?

For years, Nasrallah built his power around a carefully managed system of deterrence. Hezbollah did not need to be stronger than the Israel Defense Forces. It needed Israeli decision-makers to believe that any action in Lebanon could trigger a response whose cost was difficult to predict.

Several incidents illustrated how deeply that logic affected Israeli decisions. In September 2019, after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles toward Avivim, the IDF staged a fake casualty evacuation as part of an effort to end the incident without wider escalation. In March 2023, a terrorist crossed from Lebanon and planted a powerful explosive device at Megiddo Junction, yet Israel refrained from a broad, overt response against Hezbollah. Months later, Hezbollah erected its now-famous tent in the Mount Dov area, and Israel again responded cautiously.

The incidents were different, and deterrence was mutual. Hezbollah also wanted to avoid all-out war. Yet by 2023, the organization appeared increasingly willing to test Israel’s boundaries while assuming that Jerusalem was highly motivated to avoid escalation.

Then came Oct. 7 and the war that followed.

The past two years have inflicted severe military damage on Hezbollah, but they have also changed the psychology of the northern front. Israel has altered its approach. It no longer waits only for Hezbollah to act before responding; it repeatedly strikes Hezbollah infrastructure, including deeper inside Lebanon, to prevent the organization from rebuilding military capabilities.

The fighting around the Ali al-Taher ridge is a useful example. In September, Israel said it had cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels beneath the strategic ridge, roughly 15 kilometers from the Israeli border. Iran had warned the United States that a full-scale Israeli assault there could trigger major retaliation. Yet Israeli military pressure around the ridge continued, including strikes and ground operations, without the confrontation developing into the broader escalation Tehran had threatened.

The more important point is not one ridge or operation. It is that strikes no longer automatically produce the kind of response that once shaped Israeli planning.

The balance has shifted

For years, Israeli leaders asked what Hezbollah would do if Israel killed a senior commander, struck Beirut or attacked strategic infrastructure. Those questions have not disappeared, nor should they. Any responsible government must consider the enemy’s response. But the balance has shifted: Hezbollah now has to calculate much more carefully what an Israeli response to its own actions could cost.

This does not mean Hezbollah has lost its ability to fight. March demonstrated the opposite. After Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the U.S.-Israeli strikes that opened the wider regional war on Feb. 28, Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2 and launched sustained attacks on Israel. The fighting continued for months before easing significantly after a June ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, reached alongside the broader U.S.-Iran diplomatic track.

The ceasefire reduced the fighting, though it didn’t end Israeli operations in Lebanon. Since then, Israel has continued to strike Hezbollah targets, while Hezbollah has largely absorbed those blows without returning to sustained war.

Strikes on Lebanon no longer automatically produce the kind of response that once shaped Israeli planning.

March also prevents us from telling ourselves a comforting but inaccurate story. Hezbollah is not quiet because it is incapable of fighting. A more credible explanation is that, outside moments of major regional escalation, the expected price of initiating action against Israel has become much higher. Even a limited attack could trigger renewed strikes on commanders, weapons depots, underground infrastructure and other assets that have become harder to replace. March therefore reinforces the broader point: Even Hezbollah’s return to sustained war was shaped not only by its confrontation with Israel, but by a regional crisis centered on Iran.

There is also a second change since Nasrallah’s death: Hezbollah may be less autonomous. Nasrallah was not simply the commander of an Iranian proxy. Over decades, he accumulated unusual authority inside Lebanon and within Tehran’s regional network. He had direct access to Iran’s leadership, understood how to translate Iranian interests into Lebanese realities and retained considerable room for his own judgment.

A strategic shift, not a permanent condition

Lebanese cleric Naim Qassem does not possess Nasrallah’s standing. At the same time, Tehran appears to have become more directly involved in Hezbollah’s rebuilding and military recovery. Reuters reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sent roughly 100 officers to Lebanon after the 2024 ceasefire to help retrain fighters, oversee rearmament and restructure Hezbollah’s military command. An INSS analysis likewise described deeper Iranian involvement in Hezbollah’s reconstruction and rearmament.

That does not mean Tehran gives an order and Beirut automatically obeys. The events of March showed exactly the opposite. According to INSS, Iran needed nearly two days to persuade Hezbollah to enter the war after Khamenei’s killing. Hezbollah eventually joined the campaign in support of Iran, but such hesitation matters. It shows that the organization still has Lebanese interests and calculations of its own.

It also corrects an important misconception: Iranian influence does not always push Hezbollah toward restraint. In March, it pushed toward escalation.

Nor are Iran’s interests static. When Tehran itself faced a major regional war and the death of its supreme leader, mobilizing Hezbollah served an immediate Iranian need. Once the confrontation eased, preserving and rebuilding Hezbollah again became strategically important. For Tehran, the organization remains both an instrument that can be activated in a regional crisis and an asset whose military value must be protected for the future.

The more useful conclusion, therefore, is not that Iran explains Hezbollah’s current restraint. It is that Hezbollah’s leadership now operates inside a broader and more complicated strategic framework than it did under Nasrallah.

Since the death of Hezbollah’s decades-long leader, the terror organization may be less autonomous.

Every decision must now account for several competing pressures: the price Israel may impose; Hezbollah’s weakened military position; Lebanese political constraints; and the interests of the Iranian patron on which it increasingly depends for weapons, financing, expertise and reconstruction. Hezbollah retains the ability to decide, but its freedom to do so may no longer be what it was under Nasrallah. Sometimes those pressures point in the same direction; at other times, as March demonstrated, they do not.

That makes today’s relative quiet easy to misread. Hezbollah’s limited response to continuing Israeli operations does not necessarily mean that it has accepted the new reality. It may instead reflect a decision to buy time: to rebuild, study Israeli methods, move infrastructure deeper into Lebanon and wait for conditions in which the cost of acting becomes more acceptable.

Israel has already paid a devastating price for interpreting quiet as proof of lasting deterrence. One of the lessons of Oct. 7 is that the absence of action today does not necessarily mean acceptance of the status quo. Sometimes, it is simply the period in which an enemy prepares to challenge it later.

The current situation is therefore better understood as a strategic shift, not a permanent condition. Hezbollah is weaker, more cautious and perhaps more dependent on Tehran than the organization Nasrallah led. It remains armed and is working to rebuild.

Nasrallah spent years creating a reality in which every Israeli action in Lebanon forced Jerusalem to think first about Hezbollah’s response. Two years after his death, that reality has changed. Today, before Hezbollah acts, its leaders must ask the question they once forced Israeli decision-makers to ask: What will be the price of our next move?

From Kibbutz Dafna, the change is audible. The strikes across the border are still loud. The response is often not. That silence is an achievement. It is not a guarantee. For now, Hezbollah no longer sets the rules.

Hezbollah Iran Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Guy M., Unit 669. Photo by Eli Atias.
Israel News
‘Always there, all year long,’ Israeli combat paramedic says ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
“In one hour, on Oct. 7, I saw more casualties than I saw for five years,” Guy M. told JNS.
October 5, 2026 10:45 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a state memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers and security personnel killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack and the ensuing war, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Oct. 5, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: While Oct. 7 is ‘seared into us,’ three years on Israel ‘stronger than ever
The prime minister vowed there will be no Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.
October 5, 2026 05:41 AM
JNS Staff
A sculpture made by India's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts India's pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ 1073, at a beach in Odisha's Puri city on Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Netanyahu invites flydubai pilot to Independence Day ceremony
The Israeli premier praised Smit Machchhar during a call after the wounded aviator helped passengers and crew foil a violent midair hijacking.
Oct. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Ireland press conference cuts short after official says Israeli reporter ‘walked past the line’
The Irish national soccer team’s coach was asked about the flyfubai flight terror attack following his past “playing against genocide” remark.
Oct. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
08:58
State Department hiring foreign affairs officer in Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
08:42
Palestinian terrorist ‘neutralized’ after torching car, wielding knife at Samaria farm
08:33
Iran reviewing US response to Hormuz reopening proposal
08:13
Sa’ar congratulates SNSD after strong showing in Bosnia elections
07:55
CST warns of ‘ongoing terrorist threats’ to British Jews after Manchester plot charges
07:32
Israeli minister on Spain’s snap election: ‘Sánchez is finished’
07:12
Israel bars UK Green Party leader over anti-Zionist resolution
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
05:43
Israeli gasoline price drops to $9.61 a gallon after tax cut
05:24
Three years later, Oct. 7 still ‘seared into us,’ Netanyahu tells memorial ceremony
05:22
US energy secretary says Strait of Hormuz energy supplies continuing to rise
05:17
Herzog reflects on three years of loss, praises Israeli resilience
05:02
IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
04:41
Netanyahu, Sa’ar back Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential runoff
04:29
Judea: IDF responds to attempted ramming near Hebron
04:22
Tourist detained after arousing suspicion at Tel Aviv ‘security site’
03:57
Israel squad wears Oct. 7 memorial armbands at match with Ireland
03:38
Britain’s Farage vowed to ‘undo’ Labour government’s moves, Israeli FM tells JNS
03:19
Netanyahu orders security review of foreign flights to Israel
02:59
IDF says it killed Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group
02:38
Netanyahu to honor slain IDF soldiers, Oct. 7 victims at Mount Herzl
02:19
Syria: IDF slays suspicious person trying to infiltrate military post
02:16
Samaria: IDF arrests two terrorist arms dealers in Nablus raid
02:09
IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza
01:47
Israeli FM to JNS: Abraham Accords won’t be harmed by flydubai attack
01:23
Herzog lowers Israeli flag to half-staff for Oct. 7 remembrance day
01:21
IDF chief: ‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’
00:07
Oct. 7 survivor celebrates third birthday back in Kibbutz Nirim
23:06
Jerusalem hospital urges helmet use after nine children injured in one day
10:05
20 firefighting crews battle waste disposal fire on Mount Carmel
08:59
Iranian Army plans to increase missile range, speed
08:36
Emily Damari shares new photos from Gaza captivity
08:13
Israeli FM congratulates Latvian PM on election victory
07:49
Palestinian school principal arrested for incitement
07:28
Israel’s ‘Kan’ to produce documentary on flydubai attack
07:07
Eastern Jerusalem resident held over deadly hit-and-run
06:45
Israeli man sentenced to three years for contact with Iranian agent
06:22
UK Greens set to vote on ‘Zionism is Racism’ resolution
06:01
Iran FM says seven-day proposal could reopen Hormuz if accepted
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with flydubai passengers Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Dr. Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, who helped thwart the attack aboard Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Flydubai attack, UK terror plot put Israel on high alert
October 5, 2026 04:43 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Andrew Abrahams. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
‘NAZA’ and Nazi take the stand
Andrew Abrahams
Linda Argalgi Sadacka
Opinion
The Jews who refused to sit down
Linda Argalgi Sadacka