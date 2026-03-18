NJY Camps is the largest Jewish camping organization in the world, serving over 3,000 children annually. With two campuses spanning 2,200 acres in the serene nature of the Poconos, NJY offers a range of sleepaway camp programs for Jewish children from across the religious spectrum and is deeply committed to inclusive programs for those with special needs. NJY Camps is building strong ties between Jewish families from around the world and Israel. NJY Camps includes, in addition to Camp Nah-Jee-Wah: Camp Nesher (a modern orthodox co-ed camp), Cedar Lake Camp, Teen Age Camp (TAC), the Round Lake Inclusion program, TAC Israel and other teen travel programs.