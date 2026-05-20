NJY Camps welcomes Carrie Darsky as next chief executive officer

NJY Camps announced today the appointment of Carrie Darsky as its next chief executive officer, effective June 1. Darsky becomes the first woman to serve as CEO in the organization’s history and will lead one of North America’s leading Jewish overnight camp systems as it advances its mission to create immersive and inclusive Jewish camp experiences for children, teens, families, alumni and community groups.

Founded in 1920, NJY Camps has grown from its origins as a residential summer camp for Jewish children into a multi-campus Jewish camping organization rooted in community, belonging, Jewish identity, personal growth and lifelong connection. Today, NJY Camps includes Camp Nah-Jee-Wah, Cedar Lake Camp, Teen Camp, the Round Lake inclusion program and Camp Nesher, along with family camp experiences, retreat programs and visiting groups.

“Carrie is an exceptional leader whose warmth, vision and strategic mindset make her uniquely suited to lead NJY Camps into the future,” said Stacie Friedman, president of the NJY Camps Board of Directors. “She understands both the transformational power of camp and the importance of building a strong, sustainable organization around that experience. We are thrilled to welcome her to the NJY community.”

As CEO, Darsky will serve as NJY Camps’ chief professional officer, working in partnership with the Board of Directors, senior staff, donors, alumni, families and community stakeholders to strengthen organizational leadership, advance program excellence, deepen philanthropic engagement and guide NJY Camps into its next chapter of growth.

Darsky brings more than 20 years of senior nonprofit leadership experience across the Jewish communal sector, with deep expertise in organizational leadership, talent development, strategic planning, governance, culture building and team development.

“Camp is one of the most powerful spaces we have to shape identity, develop leaders and create lifelong connections to Jewish life and community,” said Darsky. “I am deeply honored to join NJY Camps at this important moment in its history. What draws me to NJY is both its extraordinary legacy and its future potential: the opportunity to honor what generations have built while strengthening the organization for the years ahead.”

Most recently, Darsky served as chief talent officer and senior executive advisor at JCC Association of North America, the umbrella organization for JCCs and JCC-affiliated camps across the United States and Canada. In that role, she partnered with CEOs and boards across the continent to strengthen leadership, convene professionals and lay leaders, guide organizational transitions and advance strategic priorities across more than 150 JCCs and camps.

She also helped lead JCC Association’s Camp Task Force, a major initiative focused on strengthening the organization’s relationship with and support for its affiliated camp network, including 10 independent resident camps, of which NJY Camps is one; 11 JCC-owned resident camps; and more than 150 day camps, together forming one of the largest Jewish camping movements in North America.

“Carrie has been an extraordinary partner to JCC Association and to the JCC Movement,” said Barak Hermann, president and CEO of JCC Association of North America. “She brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, deep care for people and firsthand understanding of what strong Jewish communal institutions need to thrive. NJY Camps is gaining a leader who understands both the power of camp and the organizational strength required to sustain and grow that impact.”

Throughout her career, Darsky has been recognized for her ability to lead organizations through periods of growth and change while building strong teams, fostering meaningful relationships and aligning mission with operational excellence. Her background includes senior leadership roles at Hillel International, Columbia/Barnard Hillel and leading JCCs and JCC camps. She is a licensed social worker, an Associate Certified Coach through the International Coaching Federation and an American Camp Association Accreditation Standards Lead Visitor.

“NJY Camps plays an important role in the landscape of Jewish overnight camping, creating experiences that shape identity, build confidence and form lifelong connections,” said Jamie Simon, CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp. “Carrie’s leadership experience, commitment to Jewish life and understanding of the camp field position her well to help NJY Camps continue strengthening its impact for campers, families, alumni and the broader Jewish community.”

NJY Camps serves children of all ages, backgrounds and abilities through its overnight camps, inclusion programming, family camp experiences, retreats and visiting-group programs. Grounded in Jewish values, pluralism and love of Israel, NJY Camps fosters connection, independence, friendship, Jewish identity and community across generations.

“As I step into this role, my commitment is to listen deeply, lead thoughtfully and work in partnership with our staff, families, alumni, donors and community leaders to ensure NJY continues to be a place where people feel seen, valued and connected,” said Darsky.

The extensive national search was conducted by Sue Sherr-Seitz with Evolve Giving Group.