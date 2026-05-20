More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

NJY Camps welcomes Carrie Darsky as next chief executive officer

Experienced leadership for Jewish overnight camp organization’s next chapter of growth, innovation and community impact.

May 20, 2026
NJY Camps
Carrie Darsky Chief Executive Officer
Carrie Darsky appointed by the board of NJY Camps as its next Chief Executive Officer. Credit: Courtesy of NJY Camps.
( May 20, 2026 / NJY Camps )

NJY Camps announced today the appointment of Carrie Darsky as its next chief executive officer, effective June 1. Darsky becomes the first woman to serve as CEO in the organization’s history and will lead one of North America’s leading Jewish overnight camp systems as it advances its mission to create immersive and inclusive Jewish camp experiences for children, teens, families, alumni and community groups.

Founded in 1920, NJY Camps has grown from its origins as a residential summer camp for Jewish children into a multi-campus Jewish camping organization rooted in community, belonging, Jewish identity, personal growth and lifelong connection. Today, NJY Camps includes Camp Nah-Jee-Wah, Cedar Lake Camp, Teen Camp, the Round Lake inclusion program and Camp Nesher, along with family camp experiences, retreat programs and visiting groups.

“Carrie is an exceptional leader whose warmth, vision and strategic mindset make her uniquely suited to lead NJY Camps into the future,” said Stacie Friedman, president of the NJY Camps Board of Directors. “She understands both the transformational power of camp and the importance of building a strong, sustainable organization around that experience. We are thrilled to welcome her to the NJY community.”

As CEO, Darsky will serve as NJY Camps’ chief professional officer, working in partnership with the Board of Directors, senior staff, donors, alumni, families and community stakeholders to strengthen organizational leadership, advance program excellence, deepen philanthropic engagement and guide NJY Camps into its next chapter of growth.

Darsky brings more than 20 years of senior nonprofit leadership experience across the Jewish communal sector, with deep expertise in organizational leadership, talent development, strategic planning, governance, culture building and team development.

“Camp is one of the most powerful spaces we have to shape identity, develop leaders and create lifelong connections to Jewish life and community,” said Darsky. “I am deeply honored to join NJY Camps at this important moment in its history. What draws me to NJY is both its extraordinary legacy and its future potential: the opportunity to honor what generations have built while strengthening the organization for the years ahead.”

Most recently, Darsky served as chief talent officer and senior executive advisor at JCC Association of North America, the umbrella organization for JCCs and JCC-affiliated camps across the United States and Canada. In that role, she partnered with CEOs and boards across the continent to strengthen leadership, convene professionals and lay leaders, guide organizational transitions and advance strategic priorities across more than 150 JCCs and camps.

She also helped lead JCC Association’s Camp Task Force, a major initiative focused on strengthening the organization’s relationship with and support for its affiliated camp network, including 10 independent resident camps, of which NJY Camps is one; 11 JCC-owned resident camps; and more than 150 day camps, together forming one of the largest Jewish camping movements in North America.

“Carrie has been an extraordinary partner to JCC Association and to the JCC Movement,” said Barak Hermann, president and CEO of JCC Association of North America. “She brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, deep care for people and firsthand understanding of what strong Jewish communal institutions need to thrive. NJY Camps is gaining a leader who understands both the power of camp and the organizational strength required to sustain and grow that impact.”

Throughout her career, Darsky has been recognized for her ability to lead organizations through periods of growth and change while building strong teams, fostering meaningful relationships and aligning mission with operational excellence. Her background includes senior leadership roles at Hillel International, Columbia/Barnard Hillel and leading JCCs and JCC camps. She is a licensed social worker, an Associate Certified Coach through the International Coaching Federation and an American Camp Association Accreditation Standards Lead Visitor.

“NJY Camps plays an important role in the landscape of Jewish overnight camping, creating experiences that shape identity, build confidence and form lifelong connections,” said Jamie Simon, CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp. “Carrie’s leadership experience, commitment to Jewish life and understanding of the camp field position her well to help NJY Camps continue strengthening its impact for campers, families, alumni and the broader Jewish community.”

NJY Camps serves children of all ages, backgrounds and abilities through its overnight camps, inclusion programming, family camp experiences, retreats and visiting-group programs. Grounded in Jewish values, pluralism and love of Israel, NJY Camps fosters connection, independence, friendship, Jewish identity and community across generations.

“As I step into this role, my commitment is to listen deeply, lead thoughtfully and work in partnership with our staff, families, alumni, donors and community leaders to ensure NJY continues to be a place where people feel seen, valued and connected,” said Darsky.

The extensive national search was conducted by Sue Sherr-Seitz with Evolve Giving Group.

NJY Camps
About & contact the publisher
NJY Camps NJY Camps
NJY Camps is the largest Jewish camping organization in the world, serving over 3,000 children annually. With two campuses spanning 2,200 acres in the serene nature of the Poconos, NJY offers a range of sleepaway camp programs for Jewish children from across the religious spectrum and is deeply committed to inclusive programs for those with special needs. NJY Camps is building strong ties between Jewish families from around the world and Israel. NJY Camps includes, in addition to Camp Nah-Jee-Wah: Camp Nesher (a modern orthodox co-ed camp), Cedar Lake Camp, Teen Age Camp (TAC), the Round Lake Inclusion program, TAC Israel and other teen travel programs.
EXPLORE JNS
Shikma Bressler, right, and Knesset member Tally Gotliv arrive for a court hearing in Bressler's defamation lawsuit against Gotliv at the District Court in Lod, Sept. 17, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90
Israel News
Israeli AG announces criminal charges against Likud lawmaker
MK Tally Gotliv stands accused of revealing the identity of a Shin Bet intelligence operative.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel News
IDF dismantles Hamas weapons site, rocket shaft in Gaza
Troops found more than 20 mortar shells, launchers, explosives, Kalashnikov rifles and other combat equipment.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
One of the vessels that participated in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip is motored towards the Israeli port of Ashdod after being intercepted, May 19, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel says all 430 flotilla activists in IDF custody
All participants were making their way to the Jewish state, “where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives,” according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head Simcha Rothman chairs leads a committee meeting in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Analysis
Bill to split attorney general role clears key Knesset committee hurdle
The Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the bill 9-0 as the opposition boycotted the vote, mainly on procedural grounds. It now moves to the Knesset plenum for the first of three votes.
May 20, 2026
David Isaac
The Ramat Negev Winery, 2026. The Negev appellation is the first desert appellation anywhere in the world. Photo by Nira Zadok.
Feature
Negev recognized as first desert wine region
Israeli winemakers hope the designation will boost tourism and encourage the opening of new wineries.
May 20, 2026
Linda Gradstein
View overlooking the Negev Desert from Mitzpe Midrag, the former Um Daraj police station in the Hebron Hills, Nov. 27, 2025. Photo by David Isaac.
Analysis
Are Israel and the United States planning a joint AI hub in the Negev?
“Project Spire” aims to create a highly secure campus in southern Israel, according to a Hudson Institute report.
May 20, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we listening?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum