Yarden, Inc.

Yarden Wines imports quality Israeli wines from Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery. Premium brands imported to the United States include Yarden, the internationally recognized flagship brand, Golan and Galil Mountain. The company was established in 2001 as a fully owned subsidiary of Golan Heights Winery, Israel. Yarden imports. headquarters are situated in New York City, and its representatives are located in main regional markets. Yarden imports. operates throughout the U.S. in over 30 states.