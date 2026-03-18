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Zionist Organization of America

Founded in 1897, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States. With offices around the country and in Israel, the ZOA is dedicated to educating the public, elected officials, media, and college/high school students about the truth of the ongoing and relentless Arab/Islamic war against Israel. With a national membership of over 25,000, and chapters throughout the United States (including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, North Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, South Jersey and Washington D.C.), the ZOA today works to strengthen U.S.-Israeli relations, through educational activities, public affairs programs, working every day on Capitol Hill, and combating anti-Israel bias in the media, textbooks, and on campuses.
IDF Lebanon
The Wire
Israel must not leave Lebanon while Hezbollah is in Southern Lebanon
If Israel exits prematurely it will strengthen Hezbollah and 80,000 northern Israelis won’t be able to return to their homes.
Jan. 27, 2025
ZOA president Mort Klein speaking at the annual gala on Dec. 22, 2021. Source: Screenshot.
The Wire
ZOA ‘horrified’ by Sen. Schumer’s call for new Israeli leadership
ZOA leader says Schumer “outrageously libeled Israel” and is ignoring numerous attempts by Israel to make peace with Palestinians.
Mar. 15, 2024