Palestinian terrorists open fire on Jewish village near Hebron

Bullets struck several homes in Asa'el.

The Israeli community of Asael in the South Hebron Hills, June 6, 2012. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(October 2, 2023 / JNS)

Palestinian terrorists shot at the Jewish community of Asa’el in the South Hebron Hills in Judea on Sunday night, with bullets striking several homes but causing no injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces opened a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Asa’el was among the nine Jewish communities beyond the Green Line whose legal status the government regulated earlier this year.

The attack came hours after several Israelis crossed into Samaria and entered the nearby Palestinian village of Jalbun, following a series of shootings targeting their homes in Kibbutz Meirav.

IDF troops spotted the Israelis crossing the security fence and intervened to return them to inside the pre-1967 line.

There were no reports of confrontations during the incident, which followed a meeting of residents who decided to set up a local operations team to immediately respond to the wave of shootings and draw public attention to them.

On Friday night, as Jews were marking the beginning of the Sukkot holiday, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on Meirav, located on the slopes of Mount Gilboa, close to Jenin but within the Green Line.

