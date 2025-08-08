Report: IDF bans Chinese cars from bases to prevent data leaks

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces has banned all China-made vehicles on its bases out of concern for information security, Israel’s Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

China-made vehicles will be required to park outside army bases, and in some cases a considerable distance from the external perimeter, according to the report.

The new policy is the result of a gradual distancing from China-made cars and other products within the IDF out of concern they could be used for espionage or feature security bugs that could lead to information leaks, Israeli business daily TheMarker reported.

“The IDF is examining all implications of smart vehicles in coordination with all relevant parties. Operational guidelines on the matter will be issued in accordance with the decisions made,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told JNS.

The IDF has purchased China-made vehicles for its own use in recent years, including the MG pickup truck for the security unit guarding the Kirya, the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to TheMarker. Earlier this year, British defense firms advised staff not to connect their mobile phones to Chinese-made electric vehicles due to data theft fears, GB News reported.

The U.K. Defense Ministry has banned cars relying on Chinese technology from sensitive military sites across the country.

Beijing has never been confirmed to use automotive supply chains to spy on the West, although a Chinese tracking device was allegedly discovered inside a U.K. government vehicle last year.

Despite the risks, Israel has historically found it necessary to cooperate with China, a key trading partner of both Iran and Russia and a global adversary of the United States. This relationship has exposed Israel to some vulnerabilities, including to potential espionage as well as tensions with the United States.

China has hardened its rhetoric against Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war and the subsequent regional escalations involving Iran, the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Syria. In May, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, attended a Nakba Day commemoration—an annual event marking what Palestinians call the “catastrophe” of Israel’s creation. Chinese officials have since claimed that Israel’s actions in Gaza “could constitute war crimes.”

Israeli Innovation Minister Gila Gamliel addressed the China dilemma in a speech during a conference in June.

She announced the launch of a strategic policy in the Indo-Pacific, “where China seeks to expand its influence and is viewed by the U.S. as a strategic threat.” She highlighted Beijing’s “closer ties with Iran,” adding, “China is not our enemy, but it is America’s rival, and Iran is our enemy.”