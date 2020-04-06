Lecture: Islamist Neighborhood Watch Groups Are Coming to a City Near You

On Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00-1:15 PM EDT, join an exclusive webinar by Middle East Forum. Thanks to federal grants, Islamist religious centers and nonprofits may soon be training or hiring their own sectarian security forces. Benjamin Baird explains why this is a frightening prospect to anyone familiar with the history of Muslim security patrols in American cities.

Click here to register You can also reply to Stacey McKenna at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at 215-546-5406 ext. 113.