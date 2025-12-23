Undercover video finds campus activists open to financing the killing of Jews

Ami Horowitz travels to San Francisco State University to test whether or not college students would donate money to support violent attacks against Jews. In an undercover campus experiment, he asks students if they would contribute funds for operations and weapons aimed at Jewish schools, hospitals and public transportation. The responses, captured on video, raise concerns about the normalization of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish violence within segments of campus activist culture. The original video was posted to the PragerU YouTube channel on Dec. 21, 2023.