Tarantino, family to relocate from Israel to London for West End play

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will be relocating from Tel Aviv to London next year with his family as he starts work on a West End play.

The 62-year-old has been based in Israel since marrying Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 41, the daughter of late singer and songwriter Svika Pick. The couple has two young children.

In an interview on his fan podcast “The Church of Tarantino,” the director said he has focused in recent years on his family rather than his career, and that he has enjoyed this time with them immensely ahead of the new project, which is expected to take up to two years.

“When my daughter comes home at 3 from school, her first thing is ‘Abba, abba, abba.’ That’s Hebrew for daddy. She hasn’t seen daddy all day, so she comes up ‘Abba, abba, abba, abba,’ and you know, I like being there,” he said.

“It’s just really precious to me, you know, and three years from now, four years from now, it’ll be maybe a little less precious. They’ll start moving on. They’ll start having their own friends and everything, but just right now is not the time to run away with the circus,” Tarantino said.