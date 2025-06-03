‘The fire spread on their clothes’: Survivor recounts Colorado attack

( June 3, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

On Sunday afternoon, what began as a peaceful rally in downtown Boulder, Colorado, part of the global “Run for Their Lives” campaign calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, descended into violence. A terrorist armed with fire bombs had been waiting for the marchers, and hurled a flaming bottle that hit one of the participants directly and wounded several others.

“I had just gathered the group and started speaking when the terrorist threw the Molotov cocktail,” said Shahar, who resides in Boulder and has been leading weekly marches there and in nearby Denver.

He explained that the “Run for Their Lives” initiative originated in California in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel. “The idea was to raise awareness for the hostages. A few people decided to run together, and it grew rapidly,” he said.

“There are now about 230 groups worldwide, even in places we’ve never heard of. Some have just a few people, others draw 200. It varies.”

‘The terrorist was waiting’

In Colorado, the initiative has taken root in the Jewish community. “Since November 2023, we’ve marched every Sunday in Boulder and Denver, rain, snow or shine,” said Shahar.

On the day of the attack, the group had completed their usual route along Boulder’s main Pearl Street and was gathering near city hall when the assailant struck.

“He had clearly planned it in advance,” said Shahar. “He came with pre-prepared Molotov cocktails and even carried a canister of fuel. As I stood and spoke to the group, he threw the first bottle, it hit their legs and the flames spread quickly across their clothes. The eldest among us, an 88-year-old woman, immediately collapsed.”

Shahar and another participant initially tried to confront the attacker. “But when I got closer and saw he had a box full of more bottles; we realized we couldn’t risk it. We pulled back and tried to get people away and tend to the wounded. Others stepped in, trying to shield the group.”

The assault lasted about 10 minutes before police arrived. In the meantime, the marchers acted as first responders. “It took time for the police to get there,” said Shahar. “The people on the ground were the ones who extinguished the flames, helped others walk, and moved them out of danger. It was incredibly disturbing.”

Asked whether the group had previously faced hostility, Shahar said: “There’s definitely been antagonism. Sometimes people shout at us. But we’re a peaceful, apolitical group. We don’t argue or respond. We’re here solely to raise awareness for the hostages.”

Participants, he said, include Israelis, Jews, non-Jews and people from across the political spectrum.

“This was the first time we’ve encountered violence, and it sets a dangerous precedent. We always try to avoid confrontation, but this time, it found us.”

Shahar himself was not seriously hurt but remains haunted by what he witnessed. “It was heartbreaking to see them injured and looking at me. I suffered only minor burns while trying to pull the woman from the fire, but that’s nothing compared to what they endured,” he said.

The elderly woman remains in critical condition. Four others were seriously wounded. Three of the victims are still hospitalized, while four others have been released home.

‘Why should we stop?’

In the wake of the attack, national organizers have suggested pausing the marches to reassess security. But Shahar has no plans to halt the movement.

“Speaking for myself and for many others here, why should we stop? We promised to keep going until every hostage is returned. This may be a reason to increase security, but it’s not a reason to stop,” he said.

He noted that other community events may also be at risk. “Boulder’s annual Jewish festival is coming up, and we don’t want it to be canceled. Yes, security must be strengthened, but the Jewish community should never feel ashamed or avoid participating in communal life.”

Shahar ended with a message: “The reason I’m giving this interview, and the reason everyone here continues, is because of our concern for the hostages. We want to express our solidarity with them and their families. We’ll keep going until the last hostage is back.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.