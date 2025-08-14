The real reason the conflict continues

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

As Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its decisive stage, what will the “day after” look like, and what lessons must be learned to ensure this war is the last of its kind?

This week, Danny Seaman, former senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office, sits down with Adi Schwartz, research fellow at the Mizgav Institute and renowned author on the Arab-Israeli conflict, for an unflinching look at Israel’s military objectives, political realities and the long-term battle of ideas shaping the Middle East.

Schwartz offers sharp insights into the three war goals that remain unfulfilled: dismantling Hamas’s military and civilian control; securing the release of hostages; and eliminating Gaza as a future threat to Israel.

The conversation explores why dismantling Hamas is critical for Israel’s survival, the danger of turning hostage negotiations into a strategic trap and how decades of failed peace processes have entrenched Palestinian rejectionism. They also discuss the role of Egypt, Qatar and the West in enabling Hamas; Arab states that chose cooperation over conflict; and why resilience and clarity of purpose remain Israel’s greatest assets in the fight for its future.

