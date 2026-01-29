More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Florida mayor shares photo on Holocaust memorial day, speaking at keffiyeh-draped podium

The imagery and timing “predictably landed as hurtful to Jacksonville Jews already on edge over rising antisemitic threats,” said Lisa Katz of the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Donna Deegan
Donna Deegan in 2009. Credit: Nick Lulli/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Donna Deegan, the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., shared a post on social media about her appearance at the Ramallah American Club, a Palestinian cultural center, where she is seen speaking from a podium draped with a black-and-white keffiyeh. She shared the photos on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, shared a photo from the event, saying, “Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan spoke next to a Palestinian flag and behind a keffiyeh commonly worn by and associated with Hamas terrorists.”

In response, Lisa Katz, chief government affairs officer at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said, “whether or not the timing of the event was intentional, the date mattered. Standing in front of highly charged political symbols on this day was profoundly tone-deaf at best and intentionally provocative at worst.”

Katz added that it “predictably landed as hurtful to Jacksonville Jews already on edge over rising antisemitic threats.”

“The Jewish community, and all Jacksonvillians who believe in the ‘Never Again’ vow, deserve far better from their elected leaders,” she said.

The Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida stated that it was “deeply saddened and disheartened” by Deegan.

“While we believe our mayor should speak to and engage with every community, posting a photo of herself with a keffiyeh and Palestinian flag on Holocaust Remembrance Day was insensitive and tone-deaf,” the organization wrote.

“This incident is yet another example of the disregard toward the concerns and sensitivities of the Jewish community,” the Federation said. “Once again, her insensitivity to her Jewish constituents must be called out.”

The Florida Republican Party also condemned Deegan’s appearance, stating, “Another disturbing and antisemitic move from Mayor Donna Deegan. On Holocaust Remembrance Day, she appeared onstage beside a Palestinian flag and under a keffiyeh, commonly worn by Hamas terrorists—and completely failed to honor Holocaust victims.”

Deegan, who released a statement in October 2023 condemning the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, defended her appearance, without mentioning the keffiyeh.

“Anyone from Jacksonville knows the Ramallah Club is a Palestinian civic organization that was founded by Christians from Ramallah and that has been contributing to our city for more than a century,” she said.

“I was proud to be joined on the dais by Councilman Ron Salem, a longtime member of the club, and was pleased to see Congressman John Rutherford there as well to celebrate the club’s impact on Saturday,” the mayor added. “It’s disappointing to see partisan actors use people’s rich heritage to divide our community.”

Adam Mossoff, a law professor at George Mason University, explained that the black-and-white keffiyeh that was draped on the podium “was popularized by Yasser Arafat and other PLO terrorists who murdered Jews, continuing genocidal war started by Arabs in 1948.”

“It is beyond offensive for Democrat Mayor Donna Deegan to promote it on Holocaust Remembrance Day. She knows what she’s doing,” he added.

Holocaust Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin