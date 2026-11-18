A delegation of 250 emerging American leaders, hailing from all 50 U.S. states, traveled to Ofakim, a city that became a key symbol of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in a show of solidarity with Israel.

The participants, all under the age of 45, including rising figures in politics, government, academia and community leadership, gathered on Nov. 17 at the city’s municipal park to plant 50 trees—one beneath the flag of each U.S. state.

The unusually large delegation arrived in Israel as part of “50 States One Israel,” an initiative led by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at identifying individuals expected to assume positions of influence and leadership in the United States over the next decade.

The tree-planting ceremony was jointly organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, with KKL-JNF world chairman Eyal Ostrinsky and Ofakim Mayor Itzik Danino in attendance.

“Meaningful diplomacy is built through a direct connection to the land and to the people working on the ground,” said Ostrinsky. “Bringing 250 of America’s future leaders here, to Ofakim, sends a clear message to those seeking to isolate us: The Negev is alive, flourishing and growing stronger, and the bond between our peoples is deeply rooted in the land. Every tree planted here today beneath the flag of a U.S. state represents a strategic partnership that will accompany these future decision-makers for years to come.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that “the ’50 States One Israel’ project reflects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ deep commitment to strengthening ties between Israel and the United States, including through direct connections between leaders, communities and states.”

A total of 250 young American leaders planted trees as part of “50 States One Israel,” a project sponsored by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and KKL-JNF, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Yosi Ifargan, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.