Photography exhibit connects life in Israel with heart of Shalva

Local community members gathered at Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston for an event depicting Israeli life, defined by solidarity and resilience. An exhibition featuring works by international photographers documented moments of life, war and hope during a single day within the complex reality of the State of Israel and the Shalva organization.

The photo exhibit, which is expected to travel to destinations around the United States and the world, seeks to showcase the life-support system that exists within Shalva, an organization that aids those with disabilities and their families, even under fire.

Rabbi Brian Strauss of Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston stressed support for an organization performing “holy work” in caring for children and adults with special needs. Credit: Courtesy of Shalva.

During the evening, the organization’s next flagship project was highlighted: the establishment of a new center in Ashkelon, along the southern Israeli coast, in partnership with Eli Sharabi, in memory of his late wife, Lianne, and their two daughters—Noya, 16, and Yahel, 13—who were murdered in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The center is intended to provide vital care for post-trauma victims in the southern region, expanding Shalva’s circle of support to meet the challenges of the current hour.



Rinat Alatin, who had visited the center in Jerusalem and came to pay her respects at this event, shared that it was “especially moving to meet Shalva’s ambassadors here in Houston—not just as the band we all know, but as a groundbreaking organization that changes lives. Seeing people who grew up in Shalva and are now telling their personal stories on stage in Texas is proof of the power of faith and genuine opportunity. Shalva isn’t just an organization; it is a heart.”

Greg Rosenberg, a friend of the organization, said that “this was a wonderful presentation that connected the community to Shalva’s work for people with disabilities, regardless of their background or faith. It is one of my favorite places in the world.”

Rabbi Brian Strauss of Congregation Beth Yeshurun spoke about the deep bond between the Houston community and Shalva, emphasizing the importance of continued support for an organization performing “holy work” in caring for children and adults with special needs.

One mother in attendance summarized the sentiment in touching words: “I have a 30-year-old son with autism here in Houston, and sometimes, we lack this kind of support. To see how Israel, through organizations like Shalva, provides hope and a future for people with disabilities—it’s simply inspiring.”

As the exhibition moves on to its next destination, it carries a clear message: Even out of pain and war, the light of Shalva continues to illuminate the world.

Rabbi Kalman Samuels, president and founder of Shalva, stated: “The photographs and displays faithfully reflect the wonderful work of Shalva throughout the days of the war. Our eyes are turned toward the future, with a deep commitment to continue providing assistance to every person who needs us.”