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The Jewish Agency’s board of governors gathering highlights post-Oct. 7 mobilization of world Jewry

Hundreds of Jewish leaders from around the world gather to discuss initiatives to strengthen Israel and rebuild its northern and southern regions.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
J. David Heller, Doron Almog, Mark Wilf and Yehuda Setton at The Jewish Agency’s board of governors gathering in Jerusalem
From left: Incoming chairman of The Jewish Agency’s board of governors J. David Heller, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency Doron Almog, outgoing chairman of The Jewish Agency’s board of governors Mark Wilf and CEO and director general of The Jewish Agency Yehuda Setton. Photo by Guy Yechiely.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / The Jewish Agency for Israel)

Hundreds of Jewish community leaders convened for The Jewish Agency for Israel’s board of governors meeting on Oct. 25 in Jerusalem, with a focus on the mobilization of world Jewry to strengthen Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Community representatives discussed strategic initiatives to strengthen Israel and rebuild its northern and southern regions.

Jewish community representatives also held a farewell event for outgoing Jewish Agency board of governors chairman Mark Wilf, with Israeli president Isaac Herzog in attendance and welcomed incoming chairman J. David Heller.

During his tenure, Wilf helped guide The Jewish Agency while the organization stood at the center of the global Jewish response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Heller was the national campaign chair of the Jewish Federations of North America and immediate past chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

“I know that David Heller will, as Michael Siegal and so many others did before me as chairman, embrace the privilege to represent this board, our partnerships and a mission that brings together hundreds of thousands of Jews who contribute and care about the Jewish people,” Wilf said.

Over the past three years, The Jewish Agency, together with world Jewry and its partners in Israel and around the world, has assisted hundreds of thousands of Israelis affected by the war, supported families and communities affected by the conflict and helped rehabilitate communities in the north and south.

Among other efforts, The Jewish Agency, with the support of world Jewry, has assisted families affected by terrorism and missile attacks; business owners who suffered financial losses; reservists and their families; immigrant lone soldiers serving on active duty and in the reserves; and young people from northern and southern Israel. Alongside its emergency response, the organization has continued encouraging aliyah and helping new olim take their first steps in Israel. Since Oct. 7, 2023, approximately 70,000 olim from some 100 countries have made aliyah.

Mark Wilf, Julie Platt, “Fauda” creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, Doron Almog and Yehuda Setton at The Jewish Agency’s board of governors gathering in Jerusalem
From left: Mark Wilf, Julie Platt, “Fauda” creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, Doron Almog and Yehuda Setton at The Jewish Agency’s board of governors gathering in Jerusalem.

These efforts during the past three years were made possible through the partnership among The Jewish Agency, the government of Israel and world Jewry, with support from the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod, the World Zionist Organization, friends of Israel, donors and foundations in Israel and around the world.

Also at the board of governors gathering, “Fauda” creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff received an award recognizing their contribution to bringing Israel’s story to audiences worldwide through the series’ fifth season, set against the backdrop of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack and for strengthening world Jewry’s connection to Israel and sense of belonging and pride.

Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency and a reserve major general, said, “The gathering of The Jewish Agency’s board of governors reflects the deep bond connecting Israel and Jewish communities around the world, as well as our shared sense of responsibility for the destiny and future of the Jewish people.

“At this critical time, when we face such significant challenges, this gathering, the presence of Jewish community leaders in Israel and our united commitment carry special importance. We must remember that our strength lies in our ability to stand together, support one another and work toward our shared future.”

Yehuda Setton, CEO and director general of The Jewish Agency, said, “Jews worldwide have shown Israelis that they are not alone. Thanks to their extraordinary mobilization since Oct. 7, 2023, The Jewish Agency has been able to assist hundreds of thousands of Israelis affected by the war and advance initiatives that will help drive renewed growth in Israel’s north and south.

“Alongside the significant challenges we continue to face during this period, the mutual responsibility between Israel and world Jewry is a source of resilience and hope and a central pillar of our shared future.”

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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