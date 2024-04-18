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Iranian athlete arrested after condemning attack on Israel

Iranian national volleyball team player Mobina Rostami was arrested shortly after posting on Instagram, “We love Israel and hate the Islamic Republic.”

Apr. 18, 2024
Missiles, Iran
An Israeli anti-missile system fires interceptors at drones, rockets and missiles launched by Iran, as seen over the city of Hebron on April 14, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

An Iranian athlete who posted criticism online of Iran’s April 14 attack on Israel has reportedly been arrested, and her whereabouts have been unknown since Wednesday, according to media reports.

Iranian national volleyball team player Mobina Rostami posted on her Instagram account: “As an Iranian, I am truly ashamed of the authorities’ attack on Israel, but you need to know that the people in Iran love Israel and hate the Islamic Republic.”

She was reportedly arrested shortly afterwards.

One of the comments on her post came from an account associated with Iranian security forces, stating: “We will shove you in a bag.”

“Only God knows what fate awaits her,” her friends posted on social media.

A wave of support for Israel from Iranian athletes has swept through social media since the Islamic Republic’s unprecedented drone and missile strike on the Jewish state overnight on Saturday. Past and current soccer players, the judo national team coach and many others have condemned the brutality of Tehran’s authorities and sought to distance themselves from the regime.

“We are Iran. We are not the Islamic Republic,” is the recurring slogan.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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