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US freezes assets of Iran-backed crime gang targeting Israelis

Washington has announced sanctions against the Swedish crime organization Foxtrot and its leader over their involvement in international criminal activity and attacks against Israelis and Jews.

Apr. 28, 2025
Jonathan Duschnitzky
Police officers are seen after a hand grenade was found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
Police officers are seen after a hand grenade was found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.

The United States announced on Wednesday sanctions against the Swedish crime organization Foxtrot and its leader, Rawa Majid, over their involvement in international criminal activity and attacks against Israelis and Jews in Europe. According to the U.S. Treasury Department statement, the network carried out an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm in January 2024 at the behest of the Iranian government.

According to the statement, Majid cooperated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), which is already under U.S. sanctions.

“Iran’s outrageous use of international crime organizations and drug traffickers highlights the regime’s attempts to achieve its goals by any means available, regardless of the costs to communities across Europe,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The United States and its partners will continue to act against those who promote Iran’s violent and destabilizing policies, he added.

The Iranian government is increasingly using criminal organizations to achieve its goals, including targeting Israeli and Jewish targets throughout Europe, according to the Treasury Department.

The Foxtrot network is considered one of the most serious crime groups in Sweden and is involved in extensive criminal activity, including drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, contract killings and severe violence. According to reports, the network regularly recruits teenagers to carry out attacks, and is responsible for the murder of a rival gang leader’s mother, among other crimes.

The sanctions declared under the presidential order include the seizure of Foxtrot and Majid’s property and assets located in the United States or under the control of American entities. Additionally, any economic transaction with the network or with Majid is prohibited for American citizens and companies. Foreign entities may also be punished if they attempt to help the network circumvent the sanctions.

Majid was born in 1986 in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm. Throughout his life, he has been convicted of various offenses, including assault, drug-related crimes and aiding in kidnapping. Since August 2020, he has been internationally wanted for serious crimes.

Majid, along with other members of Foxtrot, acquired Turkish citizenship to evade Swedish authorities and continue to manage the network’s activities from Turkey. Turkey refuses to extradite him to Sweden due to his Turkish citizenship. In December 2022, indictments were filed against nine people connected to Majid for serious drug and weapons offenses.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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