Amazon, Apple caught selling terror merchandise and Nazi texts

( Aug. 15, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

T-shirts on sale bearing the slogan “We are all Palestine Action.” Source: Screenshot/Amazon UK.

The Amazon and Etsy in the United Kingdom sell T-shirts that support Palestine Action, which was declared a terror organization in Britain last month, the Jewish News of London wrote this week.

The shirts, sold for prices starting at £12.99 ($16.40), bear the slogan “We are all Palestine Action” and are available in children’s sizes starting from age 3. The organization operated against British military bases and attacked sites of Israeli defense companies and Jewish organizations connected to Israel.

On Etsy, similar shirts sell along with Boycott Israel stickers in packages of 25 or 1,000 units. One buyer wrote on the platform: “Excellent item. Haven’t been arrested yet, but the message is clear and sharp. Thank you.”

Simultaneously, it was discovered that Apple’s digital bookstore (Apple Books) sells The Protocols of the Elders of Zion for 49 pence (62 cents) on its British site.

The text, written by Russian author Sergei Nilus in 1905, is a forgery that led to the spreading of conspiracy theories about global Jewish control and media manipulation. It was instrumental in spreading hatred of Jews, and it was used in Nazi propaganda. The book’s description on the site encourages readers to “read and decide for themselves” whether the book is “truth or hoax,” and contains additional conspiracy claims about Jews and the 1917 October Revolution in Russia.

British member of Parliament Matthew Patrick from the Labour Party sent a letter to Apple’s representative, writing: “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is the most famous antisemitic text ever created. It was central in spreading belief in an international Jewish conspiracy and was used by the Nazis for exactly that purpose.”

Patrick added that “the rise of antisemitism is a defining moment in modern history. Without determined action, the world risks entering a new dark era where antisemitism will be approved again, allowed to spread, and become institutionalized.”

He called on Apple to act like bookstore chain Blackwell’s, which removed the book from sale in 2022.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.