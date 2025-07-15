Amiad Cohen drops explosive Gaza prediction

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman sits down with Amiad Cohen, CEO of the Herut Center, for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes analysis of Israel’s boldest strategic gamble yet: building a massive humanitarian city on the southern edge of Gaza in Rafah.

Could this unprecedented move finally separate Hamas from the civilian population it hides behind and pave the way to peace?

From the frontlines of Gaza to the peaks of Mount Hermon, Amiad Cohen brings battlefield clarity and strategic insight to a conversation that spans Israel’s military achievements, long-term vision and diplomacy. As a recent reserve officer in both the north and south, Cohen explains why Israel is shifting tactics from direct combat to population separation and how a tent city funded by Israel and international partners may be the key to dismantling Hamas without mass casualties.

Other topics covered:

The strategy behind the proposed Gaza humanitarian zone

The IDF’s unprecedented territorial advances in Syria

Strategic control over the Damascus-Beirut corridor

The latest developments on the Iran front, including “snapback sanctions”

Why Israel must think like a regional power, not a nation in survival mode

You’ll also hear why Cohen believes this is a defining moment not just for Gaza but for Israel’s future as a secure, prosperous and visionary regional power.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.