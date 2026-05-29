Fatah conference pushes Gaza to the margins

The Eighth Conference of Fatah, the ruling movement within the Palestinian Authority, concluded in Ramallah on May 16, after three days of deliberations. According to senior security officials, Hamas is satisfied with the outcome.

Hamas had feared that, in the aftermath of its onslaught on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza, representatives from the Strip would gain greater influence within Fatah’s institutions, thereby strengthening Fatah’s position in Gaza. Instead, P.A. Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the circle surrounding him continued a years-long trend of marginalizing Gaza representatives within the conference.

Senior Fatah officials in Gaza say that the conference, which convened under the shadow of the devastating war in the Strip and the deepening crisis within the Palestinian political system, failed to offer a new political vision or create any sense of renewal within the movement.

On the contrary, the conference results reinforced the belief among many Palestinians that the Fatah leadership had chosen to consolidate the control of the inner circle surrounding Abbas and his deputy, Hussein al-Sheikh, even at the cost of deepening internal divisions and intensifying feelings of alienation in Gaza.

While Gaza is enduring one of the darkest periods in its history, many within the Palestinian political system had expected the conference to become a platform for political and organizational self-examination.

There were hopes that Fatah’s leadership would attempt to rebuild its relationship with the public in Gaza and grant the Strip more meaningful representation within the movement’s institutions. In practice, however, the opposite occurred.

The election results for the Central Committee and the Revolutionary Council clearly illustrated new balance of power within Fatah.

The centers of influence remained firmly in the hands of senior figures aligned with the ruling camp headquartered in the Muqata in Ramallah, while representatives from Gaza were pushed to relatively marginal positions.

Even the number of delegates elected from the Strip was limited, reinforcing the perception that the current leadership no longer sees Gaza as a central partner in shaping the movement’s future.

Fatah sources claim that the electoral process itself was heavily influenced by internal power mechanisms, including the expansion of support networks tied to the leadership camp through members of the security apparatus, P.A. officials and figures with political interests.

According to these sources, the final outcome was not accidental but part of a broader effort to ensure the complete control of Abbas’s inner circle over the movement’s institutions ahead of the anticipated succession struggle.

One of the clearest signs of this dynamic was the weakened standing of al-Sheikh, currently regarded as a leading contender in the battle over the post-Abbas era, after he finished only fourth in the Central Committee elections.

Family-led leadership

At the same time, the emergence of Yasser Abbas, the son of the P.A. president, drew considerable attention after he entered the Central Committee for the first time, securing the eighth position in the body that serves as the movement’s main decision-making forum. This sparked sharp criticism among senior Fatah figures, who viewed it as an attempt to entrench family-led leadership traits within the movement rather than those of a national liberation movement.

In their assessment, this may represent merely the first stage in Abbas’s plan to position his son as his political heir.

Activists and Fatah members also criticized the conference for sidelining figures with diplomatic, intellectual and political credentials, such as Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador in London, in favor of candidates identified primarily with organizational loyalty and the movement’s power structures.

Senior figures within the movement warned that Fatah is gradually losing its character as a broad national liberation movement and is increasingly becoming a bureaucratic political framework dominated by narrow centers of power.

The treatment of Gaza also generated anger among many activists. Numerous residents of the Strip interpreted the conference results as a clear political message that the leadership in Ramallah neither prioritizes Gaza’s hardships nor intends to meaningfully integrate Gaza-based leaders into the decision-making process.

This sentiment was reinforced by the fact that the war in Gaza appeared to have had almost no impact on the internal balance of power within Fatah.

Nevertheless, some within Fatah still believe that a broad internal camp could eventually emerge to challenge the current leadership through cooperation among rival factions, including supporters of leadership contender Mohammed Dahlan, former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser al-Qudwa, and veteran activists disappointed by the conference’s outcome.

At this stage, however, the ruling camp appears to have successfully consolidated its position and delivered a clear message of political and organizational continuity.

In the final analysis, a Fatah official told me that the movement’s eighth conference is viewed as a further step in concentrating power in Ramallah, rather than fostering renewal or reconciliation.

For many within the Palestinian political arena, especially in Gaza, the conference underscored the widening gap between the Fatah leadership and the Palestinian public living daily under the consequences of war and national crisis.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.