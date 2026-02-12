‘Death to Herzog’ graffiti found, visit to firebombed shul in Melbourne axed

“Death to Herzog” was spray-painted on the wall of a building at Melbourne University’s Parkville campus on Thursday morning, along with "+Israel” and "+Oz,” a colloquial name for Australia.

Other graffiti included an inverted triangle, apparently representing the inverted red triangle the Hamas terrorist group used in combat videos during the Gaza war to mark Israeli Defense Forces targets.

'DEATH TO HERZOG' graffiti appears on University of Melbourne wall as Israeli president wraps up Australia visit pic.twitter.com/z4duEkpMZ1 — RT (@RT_com) February 12, 2026

The graffiti was removed, and the case was referred to the police.

The Australasian Union of Jewish students said that it was “deeply disturbed” by the graffiti.

“Calls for violence against any individual or nation are not ‘legitimate criticism’ of government policy,” the group said. “They cross a clear moral and legal line and have no place on a university campus.”

The statement added, “We urge the University of Melbourne to investigate this incident thoroughly and to identify those responsible. At a time when Jewish students already feel unsafe on campus, incidents like this only contribute to a hostile and intimidating environment.”

Herzog scraps Melbourne synagogue visit amid security concerns

Israeli President Isaac Herzog planned to begin the last day of his four-day Australian tour at the site of Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue on Thursday morning, but the visit was canceled amid security concerns.

The Orthodox shul, located in the coastal Victorian capital’s suburb of Ripponlea, remains shuttered after an antisemitic terrorist firebombing on Dec. 6, 2024. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) later determined that the Iranian regime orchestrated the arson, as well as an arson attack on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on Oct. 20, 2024, and likely other incidents.

“To call it a shame would be an understatement,” Adass member Abe Weiszberger told the Australian Associated Press. “When someone comes here to comfort you, and they come to be with you in your home, what do you think that feels like?”

The Australian Jewish Association slammed the nixing of Herzog’s synagogue visit, writing on X that “the violent leftists and Islamo-Nazis are allowed another victory! Australia in decline.” The post was later removed.

Canberra committed $31 million to rebuild the Adass Israel synagogue, which is slated to reopen in 2029.

Herzog: ‘Go protest in front of the Iranian embassy’

The federal government invited the Israeli head of state to visit Australia in the wake of the Dec. 14 antisemitic terrorist attack that killed 15 people and wounded dozens more at a Chanukah gathering on Bondi Beach.

While receiving a bipartisan embrace by Canberra and local political leaders who have pledged to address rising antisemitism and strengthen ties with Jerusalem, thousands of anti-Israel activists have hit the streets to protest Herzog’s visit, accusing the ceremonial figure of inciting genocide in Gaza, a charge that he vehemently denies. Jerusalem has called Gaza genocide accusations an antisemitic blood libel devoid of factual basis.

Police were granted additional powers during Herzog’s visit.

At least nine people were charged and 27 arrested after police clashed with protesters when an anti-Herzog rally turned violent in Sydney’s central business district on Monday. Thousands of anti-Israel activists gathered at Melbourne’s Flinders Street railway station on Thursday.

Jacinta Allan, the premier of Victoria, and Margaret Gardner, its governor, hosted Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, at Government House in Melbourne on Thursday. Herzog also met with Jess Wilson, leader of the opposition in Victoria.

Thank you to the Governor of Victoria, the Hon. Margaret Gardner AC, for the reception in Melbourne today. I was glad to also meet with the Premier of Victoria @JacintaAllanMP and the Leader of the Opposition in Victoria, Jess Wilson. pic.twitter.com/Jp064A78Re — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 12, 2026

Herzog has also visited Jewish community leaders in Sydney, attended a memorial service for the victims of the Bondi attack and met with political leaders in Canberra, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during his visit Down Under.

Later on Thursday, Herzog addressed Jewish community members, leaders and dignitaries at a reflection in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Southbank for the victims of the Bondi terrorist attack.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Amir Maimon, Israel’s ambassador to Australia, as well as Allan and Wilson, were among those inside the packed 1,500-capacity venue.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog at a Jewish community event in Melbourne on Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by William West/AFP via Getty Images.

“We came knowing that the bloodcurdling act of blind hatred, hatred of Jews, hatred of Australian values that led to Bondi was not an isolated event,” he told the crowd. “It followed two-and-a-half agonizing years for this community in which your Jewish identities became targets in Australia.”

Herzog addressed the heavy police presence during his events in Australia as rival protests took place outside of the venue: “I say to all those protesters outside, ‘Go protest in front of the Iranian embassy or whichever embassy they have.’”

Antisemitism in Australia ‘frightening, worrying’

In an interview with Channel 7 earlier on Thursday, Herzog said that despite the protests in several cities, he was encouraged by his visit.

Anti-Israel protesters outside Flinders Street railway station during President Isaac Herzog’s visit in Melbourne on Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images.

“I am saying to my people and the Jewish people worldwide that I found an Australia that was different from what was depicted,” he said.

“There is antisemitism. It is frightening and worrying, but there’s also a silent majority of Australians who seek peace, who respect the Jewish community, and of course want a dialogue with Israel,” Herzog continued.

“I hope there will be a change. I hope things will relax. I had very productive meetings with Prime Minister Albanese and with all other leaders, and I hope there will be a change,” he said.