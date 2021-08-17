Gantz decries use of Nazi symbols by Palestinian protesters

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called on the international community and the Palestinian Authority to condemn the use of Holocaust images by Palestinian protesters.

“The use in protests in Judea and Samaria of symbols from the days of Nazi rule is serious and illegitimate,” Gantz said in a statement. “The instigators crossed a bright red line.”

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian also denounced the protesters, saying that “any comparison between Nazi and Zionist ideas indicates just how ignorant the person who does such a thing really is, both historically and morally.”

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.