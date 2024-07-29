‘As if my home turf no longer mine,’ students tell senators about school Jew-hatred

(July 29, 2024 / JNS)

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.), co-founders and co-chairs of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, heard about Jew-hatred on campus from Columbia University, University of Oregon, University of Oklahoma, Rutgers University, George Washington University and Ohio State University students on Thursday.

“During the fall semester, I was in class directly below the site where the storming and occupation of the Rutgers Business School occurred. The experience shook me profoundly, as it felt like an intrusion into my personal space as if someone had declared my home turf no longer mine and unwelcome for my learning simply because of my identity or beliefs,” said Mitch Wolf, a Rutgers student, according to a release from the senators.

“Administrators need to acknowledge the campus climates they have fostered and take responsibility for them,” Wolf added. “True change must begin at the top, with administrators ensuring the protection and safety of all Jewish students, within the university community.”

Rosen said, “The spike in antisemitic incidents we saw on college and university campuses in the spring is unacceptable. Every student has the right to pursue an education in a safe environment without fear, intimidation or discrimination.”