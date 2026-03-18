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Avi Bell

Clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, May 10, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Column
Understanding the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute
Israel’s critics have distorted the facts, perverted international law and attempted to intimidate courts and law enforcement officials into adopting the critics’ bigotry.
May. 11, 2021
Avi Bell
The International Criminal Court
Opinion
Israel must hit ICC with heavy political pressure
Feb. 7, 2021
Avi Bell
Head of Blue and White Party Benny Gantz holds a press conference at Kfar Maccabia on February 26, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Opinion
Gantz, criminal fraud and the Fifth Dimension
Feb. 28, 2020
Avi Bell
The International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
There are no judges in The Hague
As long as Israel continues to treat the ICC as an entity operating in good faith, rather than under a biased political agenda, it will continue to lose its fights.
Dec. 24, 2019
Avi Bell