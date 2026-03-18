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Blake Flayton

Pro-Israel demonstrators in front of the Federal Building in Los Angeles on May 12, 2021. Photo by Harvey Farr.
Opinion
Can American Jews make demands on Israel if they don’t live there?
Both Israel and the Diaspora must admit that emotional resentment is bad for both of them.
Nov. 16, 2022
Blake Flayton
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, devoid of those participating in the annual March of the Living to mark Yom Hashoah, April 20-21, 2020. Credit: Marcin Kozlowski, March of the Living.
Opinion
The Holocaust and Lithuania’s family secret
Aug. 11, 2022
Blake Flayton
Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: TPYXA_ILLUSTRATION/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Russia’s ‘Fifth Column’
Jul. 28, 2022
Blake Flayton
U.S. President Joe Biden during a welcoming ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport on July 13, 2022. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
Joe Biden’s two-state miscalculation
When the U.S. president calls for a two-state solution but simultaneously pledges further support for UNRWA, he makes that solution impossible.
Jul. 20, 2022
Blake Flayton
An anti-Israel protest in London in June 2021. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock.
Opinion
The great return theory
Anti-Zionism and white nationalism have a great deal in common.
Jun. 2, 2022
Blake Flayton
American folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performing. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
Bob Dylan’s bohemian Zionism
The singer-songwriter’s pro-Israel anthem points the way toward a renewal of Zionist activism
May. 18, 2022
Blake Flayton
Ballot slips for competing parties are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem as Israelis vote in the March 23, 2021, election. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The aspiration of a Jewish democracy
A Jewish democracy is a dream to live up to and we all need to take part in it, because ‘if you will it, it is no dream.’
May. 11, 2022
Blake Flayton