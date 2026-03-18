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Fern Sidman and David Ben Hooren

Iraqi Jews Leaving for Palestine, Farhud
Opinion
It’s time to address the horrific injustice done to Jews from Arab lands
Even though ancient Jewish communities were persecuted and finally expelled, the world continues to ignore their suffering.
Aug. 9, 2022
Fern Sidman and David Ben Hooren