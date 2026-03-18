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Lauren Keats and Colin Silverman

Click photo to download. Caption: Holocaust survivor Erica Van Adelsberg visits with Kol Echad BBG (B'nai B'rith Girls) members of the Philadelphia Main Line area during BBYO's global Shabbat, dubbed "A Shabbat to Remember." Credit: Provided photo.
U.S. News
We are the last to hear Holocaust survivors’ stories firsthand
Nov. 30, 2015
Lauren Keats and Colin Silverman