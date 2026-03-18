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Moshe Phillips and Benyamin Korn

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak (left) and former Union for Reform Judaism president Rabbi Eric Yoffie (right) are among the prominent voices on the Jewish left who have opposed the Iran deal. Credit: Barak Weizmann via Wikimedia Commons and Eric Yoffie via Facebook.
Israel News
More voices on the Jewish left oppose Iran deal
Apr. 9, 2015
Moshe Phillips and Benyamin Korn
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 8, 2009. Credit: Pete Souza/White House.
Israel News
Playing the race card against Israel
Feb. 15, 2015
Moshe Phillips and Benyamin Korn
A rally in Bethlehem in support of Hamas. Credit: Soman via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Why do 80% of Palestinians support murder?
Dec. 11, 2014
Moshe Phillips and Benyamin Korn
Click photo to download. Caption: European Parliament President Martin Schulz, pictured, approvingly cited a claim that Palestinians receive 17 liters of water daily, as compared to 70 for Israelis. According to the Israel Water Authority, the residents of the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas consume an average of 165 liters daily, while the average Israeli uses 183. Credit: Moritz Kosinsky via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
‘There they go again,’ smearing Israel
Feb. 16, 2014
Moshe Phillips and Benyamin Korn