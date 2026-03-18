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Natalie Ecanow

Natalie Ecanow

Natalie Ecanow is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

Al Jazeera English newsroom
Opinion
The Trump administration should bring Al Jazeera in line with US law
AJ+ is headquartered in the United States but the Justice Department found it operates “at the direction and control” of the Qatari government.
Mar. 24, 2025
Natalie Ecanow