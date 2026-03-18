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Sapir Taib and Matthew Nouriel

Yemeni Jews aboard a plane to Israel during “Operation Magic Carpet” in 1949. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why are Mizrahi and Sephardic communities being misrepresented as anti-Israel?
Representation is important, but it has to be accurate.
May. 1, 2022
Sapir Taib and Matthew Nouriel