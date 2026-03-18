More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Yigal Henkin

Lod Riots, 2021
Opinion
Israel must learn the lesson of ‘Guardian of the Walls’
The IDF, police and other security forces must grasp that modern conflicts lack distinct frontiers—the front may simultaneously be inside and outside the country.
Sep. 12, 2022
Yigal Henkin