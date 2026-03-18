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Yishai Armoni

Yishai Armoni

Yishai Armoni is a fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy.

A pro-Hamas rally in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas enjoys widespread support in Gaza
All available evidence indicates that approximately 60% of the Gaza Strip’s population supports Hamas and its armed struggle against Israel.
Oct. 26, 2023
Yishai Armoni